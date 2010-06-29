The Week In Sci-Fi

Your (slightly late) week of sci-fi and fantasy, including the end of The Vampire Diaries and the return of Ghost Whisperer
TUESDAY 29 June
- SEASON FINALE! It’s last in the series of The Vampire Diaries is on ITV2 at 9pm – but don't worry, it'll be back next year. Meanwhile, Smallville will be on E4 at the same time.
- It's stop-motion animation Ray Harryhausen's 90th birthday today. Help him celebrate by heading off to the Myths & Legends exhibition at the London Film Museum .
- Get Starcrash , the first season of Warehouse 13 and Tales From The Crypt on DVD, and and The Lovely Bones and Solomon Kane on DVD and Blu-ray.
WEDNESDAY 30 JUNE
- SEASON PREMIERE! The fifth and final season of Ghost Whisperer kicks of on Living at 9pm.
- A Science On TV season gets underway at the BFI Southbank .
THURSDAY 1 JULY
- Yes, it's still on... Painkiller Jane limps on on Syfy at 10pm.
- Ken MacLeod’s The Restoration Game , Charles Stross’s The Fuller Memorandum , and David Gatward’s The Dead arrive in bookshops.
FRIDAY 2 JULY
- They think it's all ogre... It is now! The big Scottish green guy and his family get their last outing in Shrek Forever After , in cinemas from today.
- Gary Gibson follows up Stealing Light and Nova War with Empire Of Light , in bookshops today.
- Roleplaying con Continuum 2010 comes to Leicester.
SATURDAY 3 JULY
- Aaarrggh! Doctor Who 's finished. What are we to do? Heading to the show's spiritual home, Cardiff, for Event One might be a start. Colin Baker and Bernard Cribbins are among the guests.
- Learn How To Survive A Zombie Apocalypse in Skelmersdale.
SUNDAY 4 JULY