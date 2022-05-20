The Sims 4 reveals Little Campers and Moonlight Chic kits

The new kits will launch on May 26

The Sims 4
The Sims 4 is getting two new kits: Little Campers and Moonlight Chic.

EA has unveiled two new Sims 4 kits that will add more fun and fashion to the lives of your virtual family. Kits are a new type of bite-sized DLC that offer lots of themed content at a low price. There have been quite a number of these mini collections released so far, including Country Kitchen, Blooming Rooms and Throwback Fit, and now the Moonlight Chic and Little Campers kits are being added to the mix.

The Moonlight Chic Kit includes snazzy shirts and sleek dresses to ensure that your Sims are always bang on trend. According to EA, these sophisticated sets are inspired by the Parisian creator, Paola Locatelli.

But if glitz and glamour isn’t your Sims thing, The Little Campers Kit lets them build their backyards “for a night of creative family fun”. The set will offer everything you need for an entertaining evening in the garden, including blanket forts, outdoor projectors and DIY toys.

Both kits will launch for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Mac on May 26. No price was announced, but the kits already available are priced at $4.99 / £4.99.

Maxis recently revealed that customizable pronouns are coming to The Sims 4. We don’t yet know when, but a revamp of the official website suggests The Sims 4 pronouns update could be launching very soon.

Despite all the new Sims 4 content, Sims 5 is never far from our minds. Take a look at our Sims 5 release date guide for everything we know so far and what we’d love to see.

