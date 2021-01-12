The Sims 4 Paranormal Stuff Pack lets you build a haunted house and host a séance

The Sims 4 Paranormal Stuff Pack is the first new content of 2021, and even though it's Halloween-esque, don't be spooked by its contents - this is a pretty dang good pack. Check out the trailer above, and read on for more.

Again, the announcement of this pack seems strangely timed considering Halloween was just a few months ago, but the Paranormal Stuff Pack is jam-packed with enough goodies to make me throw out the Gregorian calendar. Not only are there a ton of new build and buy items, but there's a brand-new lot type that will let you build haunted houses that will experience paranormal activities. Your Sims can perform a seance to increase the spookiness, and it looks like certain objects you place in your house will come with a spirit tucked away in it. There's even a new paranormal investigator career, so move over, Phasmophobia.

Oh and iconic Sims character Bonehilda is back, who first appeared in The Sims: Making Magic and The Sims 3 Supernatural pack. Now you can have a little Bonehilda in your life without using any of The Sims 4 cheats . Blessings on blessings in 2021, Sims fam.

The Paranormal Stuff Pack is even more interesting when you take into account the Happy Haunts Stuff Pack. Back in November 2019, the themes of an upcoming community-voted Stuff Pack were revealed during a livestream. The potential packs included Happy Haunts, which would have a ghost hunter freelance career, a seance table and spirit board, and a haunted house lot trait. Many Simmers believe this was the most desirable Stuff Pack - and yet we got Nifty Knitting.

This upcoming Paranormal Stuff Pack seems to be healing old crochet needle wounds, borrowing most of its ideas from Happy Haunts. There was a Grim Reaper freelance career option in the original pack though…

The Sims 4 Paranormal Stuff Pack is available for $9.99 on January 26.