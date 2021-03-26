The new Captain America of the MCU: John Walker, US Agent - what's his story?

Fans know Steve Rogers as THE Captain America and THE man holding the Captain America shield, but in the MCU at the end of Avengers: Endgame Steve offered his shield to a successor – his longtime ally and close friend Sam Wilson, the Falcon.

Spoilers ahead for Disney Plus' The Falcon & Winter Soldier episode 1 and episode 2.

Sam Wilson isn't the first hero to take up Cap's name and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has introduced Cap's initial substitute: John Walker, played by Wyatt Russell (son of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2's Kurt Russell/Ego the Living Planet).

Even after Sam donated the shield to the Smithsonian, the government had other plans and by the end of the first episode, John Walker is the new Captain America... much to Sam's chagrin.

But who is John Walker, and how did he become Captain America in the comic books? And how could his involvement in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier affect the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Let's make like the classic wrestling theme for DX and break it down.

Who is John Walker?

(Image credit: Paul Neary/John Beatty/Diana Alberts/Ken Feduniewicz (Marvel Comics))

Back in the '80s, Steve Rogers was rethinking his role as Captain America. He had briefly given up that identity before to become the 'Man Without A Country' Nomad, but this time was a little different.

Angered at both the government becoming more hands-on and the tasks he was being asked to perform, Rogers resigned, handing in his shield and costume. Instead of sporting the traditional costume, he took up a black, white, and red ensemble simply calling himself 'The Captain.' No longer feeling like an extension of America, Captain became a standard crime-fighter.

However, the Commission on Superhuman Activities, the government task force ordered to oversee Cap's duties, wasn't so keen on losing America's personal superhero, so they searched to find a replacement willing to don Cap's shield and costume – and to follow their strict ideals.

Enter John Walker.

Walker, a soldier stationed at Fort Bragg, asks for the help of the villainous Power Broker to give him superpowers. After getting those powers and participating in underground superhuman wrestling leagues, Walker catches the eye of a publicist, who tells him he should try and be a superhero instead.

Now calling himself Super Patriot, Walker uses his new super-strength to begin his own career as a right-wing version of Captain America. Walker's publicist begins making a series of high-profile fights against supposed pro-Steve Rogers activists, but who are actually actors hired to make Walker look like a good choice to replace Rogers.

(Image credit: Tom Morgan/Dave Hunt/Ken Lopez/Bill Oakley/Ken Feduniewicz (Marvel Comics))

Funny thing is that the scheme works, and Walker is hired as the replacement Captain America. However, things quickly go south. First, Walker is sent by a rogue agent to help hunt down political rivals to the ruthless regime of a South American dictator, and causes this new Cap to become bitter. Walker's violent methods as Captain America lead terrorists known as the Watchdogs to kill his parents after his secret identity is revealed on global television.

Walker's strict orders from the CSA force him to miss their funeral and he quickly becomes extremely unstable and actually murders numerous members of the Watchdogs. As a result, he's captured by the fascist Flag-Smasher - but ironically rescued by Steve Rogers under his Captain moniker.

Interestingly enough, Walker is tricked by Cap's old nemesis the Red Skull into confronting Rogers in Washington, DC – but the two heroes quickly realize what's happening. After Walker runs roughshod through Red Skull's henchmen, the two Captains bring down the arch-villain himself. After this, Walker gives Steve back the Captain America shield and uniform, and takes up Steve's black, white, and red 'Captain' uniform as US Agent, complete with a new, matching shield.

How does John Walker fit into the Marvel Universe?

(Image credit: MC Wyman (Marvel Comics))

Soon after becoming US Agent, Walker became a cornerstone of the Marvel Universe throughout the '90s, having been a part of Avengers West Coast and the core Avengers team. Walker also served as an agent of SHIELD, a member of the Invaders, and even a member of the Canadian team Omega Flight. Along the way, his shield was replaced with an energy-based one that would pop out of his bracers.

Tragedy struck when Walker was dismembered by the villain Nuke, using Odin's spear. A few years later, while using a wheelchair and prosthetic arm, Walker became the overseer of a brand-new Thunderbolts program with Luke Cage acting as the field leader of a group of former villains trying to be rehabilitated into heroes.

His time with the team would oddly enough lead Walker to another dimension where he would regain the use of his limbs through a magical source.

Walker will co-star in the upcoming United States of Captain America limited series, in which Steve Rogers, Sam Wilson, Bucky Barnes, and the US Agent all team up for a road trip adventure celebrating the 80th anniversary of Captain America's 1941 debut.

How does John Walker fit into the MCU?

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

As we saw in the premiere episode of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, John Walker is the government's choice to replace Steve Rogers as Captain America, which was against the wishes Steve expressed in Avengers: Endgame.

Rather than a super soldier (that we know of, as he's said not to have powers), Walker is a young soldier and family man who is inspired by Captain America's heroism and legacy. He earned the honor of becoming Captain America as a decorated war hero who scored at the highest levels of physical and strategic testing.

Like in comic books, Walker has a partner - Lemar Hoskins AKA Battlestar, one of his closest military allies. In comics, Hoskins was one of several unnamed sidekicks Walker employed in his early hero days before becoming Captain America who was chosen to be the new Cap's sole partner, first being given the name 'Bucky' in honor of Steve Rogers' original sidekick.

However, as late writer Dwayne McDuffie informed Hoskins' co-creator Mark Gruenwald shortly thereafter, 'Buck' or 'Bucky' can be considered archaic but still offensive slurs for Black men. Gruenwald and McDuffie worked together to revise the concept, and Battlestar - a full-fledged partner for Walker's Cap along the lines of the Falcon - was born.

Marvel has said Sam will remain the Falcon for now, and the first two episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier seem to indicate that. Mix that with Russell's introduction as John Walker - who Sam and Bucky both seem to dislike, and Bucky outright resents - it seems the question of who will wield Cap's shield will continue to be central to the show's story, and to Captain America's future in the MCU.

Oddly enough, Sam Wilson was one of the candidates considered to replace Steve Rogers when Walker was first hired in comic books – but the CSA decided America wasn't ready for a Black Captain America. In fact, it would be many years before Sam took up Cap's shield in comics, and he was even preceded by a term behind the shield by Bucky, the Winter Soldier – his co-star on the show.

But Sam isn't actually the first Black man to operate as Captain America - in comic books or in the MCU. In fact, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 2 complicates the legacy of Captain America even further by introducing Isaiah and Eli Bradley, who have their own complex and tragic Marvel Comics history.

Whatever comes next, it seems likely - and hopeful - that Sam Wilson will wind up in the mantle of Captain America longterm, even into film. But according to comic book precedent, there's nothing stopping Walker from becoming his own hero as US Agent, and even an eventual ally to Wilson himself.

The MCU might have a few more shields to man the front lines in the not-so-distant future.

Many heroes (and a few villains) have wielded the Captain America shield.