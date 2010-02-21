The Hurt Locker reigns at the BAFTAs

Tonight, the 2010 Orange BAFTA Awards took place in London .

Attended by everybody from Quentin Tarantino and James Cameron to Robert Pattinson, Vera Farmiga and Prince William (who has taken over from Richard Attenborough as President of the BAFTA), it was a truly star-studded event.

But the question on everybody’s lips was always going to be “ Hurt Locker or Avatar ?”

Well, The Hurt Locker turned out to be the over-riding champion of the evening, bagging six of the golden statuettes – including the much-coveted Best Director and Best Picture awards.

The war drama also took home awards for Cinematography, Editing, Sound and Original Screenplay. James Cameron didn’t seem too bothered though, smiling and clapping as the Best Picture award was given to The Hurt Locker instead of his Avatar .

That said, the director had reason to smile: Avatar beat District 9 to the Best Special Visual Effects award, and also snatched the prize for Best Production Design.

Meanwhile, Up nabbed the Animated Film gong, and Colin Firth triumphed by landing the Best Leading Actor prize for A Single Man (well-deserved).

Star-on-the-rise Carey Mulligan swooped in to scoop the Best Leading Actress award from Meryl Streep, Audrey Tautou, Gabourey Sidibe and Saoirse Ronan for An Education . Mickey Rourke presented her with the award. She looked happier than this:

Director Andrea Arnold also had cause to celebrate as Fish Tank was awarded the Outstanding British Film prize. And Moon director Duncan Jones gave an emotional speech as he received the award for Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer.

Finally, in a repeat of the Golden Globes, Christoph Waltz again emerged victorious with the Best Supporting Actor award for his turn in Inglourious Basterds , while Mo’Nique pocketed another Best Supporting Actress prize for Precious , which Lee Daniels accepted on her behalf. Kristen Stewart was awarded the Orange Rising Star Award.

All in all, it was a great night for British film. And considering the wealth of talent on display in the British film industry this year, it’s all praise well-deserved. Here's a full list of the winners:

BEST FILM

The Hurt Locker



OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

Fish Tank



OUTSTANDING DEBUT FROM A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

Duncan Jones



DIRECTOR

Kathryn Bigelow - The Hurt Locker



ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Mark Boal - The Hurt Locker



ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Jason Reitman, Sheldon Turner - Up In The Air



FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

A Prophet



ANIMATED FILM

Up



LEADING ACTOR

Colin Firth - A Single Man



LEADING ACTRESS

Carey Mulligan - An Education



SUPPORTING ACTOR

Christoph Waltz - Inglourious Basterds



SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Mo'Nique - Precious



MUSIC

Michael Giacchino - Up



CINEMATOGRAPHY

Barry Ackroyd - The Hurt Locker



EDITING

Bob Murawski, Chris Innis - The Hurt Locker



PRODUCTION DESIGN

Rick Carter, Robert Stromberg, Kim Sinclair - Avatar



COSTUME DESIGN

Sandy Powell - Young Victoria



SOUND

Ray Beckett, Paul N. J. Ottosson, Craig Stauffer - The Hurt Locker



SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

Joe Letteri, Stephen Rosenbaum, Richard Baneham, Andrew R. Jones - Avatar



MAKE-UP AND HAIR

Jenny Shircore - Young Victoria



SHORT ANIMATION

Mother Of Many



SHORT FILM

I Do Air



ORANGE RISING STAR AWARD

Kristen Stewart

What does this mean for the Oscars? Guess we’ll find out in just under two weeks. Fingers crossed for Great Britain.