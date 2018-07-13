The games we keep buying over and over

When it comes to worldly possessions, it's a pretty basic budgeting principle that you shouldn't spend money on things you already own. And yet, some games have managed to coax us into double-, triple-, or even quadruple-dipping to add multiple copies to our collection. There are plenty of reasons to justify a repeat purchase, be it a remastered version, a modern port, or the desire to play it on a different system. But in hindsight, it can seem a bit silly to be buying these games over and over again. And we're not alone, it seems: just recently, Bethesda's Todd Howard confirmed that plenty of people still pony up for new versions of Skyrim , hence the seemingly unending parade of ports. Here are the games that members of the GR+ staff have paid good money for multiple times; be sure to let us know your encore expenditures in the comments section.

Sam Loveridge - Stardew Valley (3 times)

Stardew Valley arrived on PC at a point in my life where things were pretty bad. I’d just been made redundant for one, and although the freelance work was flowing in nicely there was a very dark black cloud hanging over my mood. But then I saw people talking about this little farming sim online, all cute graphics and pastel colours, and a tiny chink of light pierced through my stormy skies. Hitting that purchase button on Steam at that time was one of the best things I did, it was the thing that filled my downtimes when I was sad and stressed, but also became a positive influence giving structure to my days.

Things got better, obviously, but Stardew Valley was still there. So when Chucklefish launched the Collector’s Edition for Xbox One and PS4, complete with adorable hand-drawn maps and guide book, I immediately bought it, and the cycle began again on PS4. It’ll be no surprise to you now that when the Switch version arrived I was basically the first in line for the digital eShop queue to buy it all over again. I’ve spent more time playing the Switch version now than the PC and PS4 put together, but I’ll always be extra grateful for that first PC release.

Zoe Delahunty-Light - The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim (4 times)

It’s seven years old. There are children running around who are younger than Skyrim, and despite having played it on Xbox 360, PC, and PS4, I somehow still found myself revisiting it on Nintendo Switch recently. What is it about Bethesda's RPG that compels me to have it on every conceivable platform? Maybe it’s because, like many other players, I’m constantly chasing the euphoria of my very first playthrough, hoping that I’ll find something new, or just relive past memories by doing my favourite quests four times over on each new platform. Maybe it’s because I’ve still yet to have a playthrough where I complete every single quest (J’zargo, I’ll test your flame cloak eventually, I promise). Or maybe it’s because I keep telling myself that one day I’ll play a two-handed, longsword-wielding orc who doesn’t so much as touch a bow. Ha. Yeah... one day.

Rachel Weber - Okami (soon to be 4 times)

There must be a German word for a game that you've purchased on every single platform, but that you've never actually finished. It would perfectly sum up my strange relationship with Okami, the 2006 Clover Studio game that I will always love, but seem incapable of seeing through to the end. There's so much to love about Okami, and its painterly aesthetic looks good on any screen, none of that awkward aging that can hamper so many other ports and remasters. I played it on day one on PS2, I waved my Wiimotes at it in 2008, I've got Ōkami HD and I'm fully ready to pay for it again when it's released on Nintendo Switch next month. Maybe, with lots of long-haul flights in my future and the portability of the Switch, I can finally lead Amaterasu to glory and the Celestial Plains. Probably not though.

Lucas Sullivan - Oddworld: Abe's Odyssey (4 times)

Can I really call myself a Mudokan savior if I still haven't finished Abe's original adventure, four copies later? The Oddworld series instantly appealed to me when I first saw it at my uncle's house in '97. Its 2.5D graphics looked groundbreaking at the time, and Abe made for a lovably weird protagonist. When I finally got a PS1 of my own, I snapped up Abe's Odyssey and its sequel Abe's Exoddus, yet something compelled me to skip straight to the latter.

A decade later, I was eager to revisit the original and free my brethren from the horrors of Rupture Farms, so I picked up the PC port during a Steam sale - only to find that Valve treats older titles like DIY projects with no optimization whatsoever. Consider this my unpaid PSA: always buy older PC games from GOG when you have the option, which is exactly what I did after getting fed up with finicky resolution settings on Steam. The whole debacle made me fizzle out on doing a playthrough through it at the time, so I was delighted to show my support and snap up the Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty revamp on PS4 - yet to date, I've only gotten as far as installing it. One day, I'll guide Abe and all 99 Mudokan slaves to freedom... just not today. Maybe the fifth purchase will be the charm.

Sam Prell - Final Fantasy 10 (4 times)

When I first experienced Final Fantasy 10, I knew I was witnessing a formative moment for video games. This was the first voice-acted Final Fantasy, one of the most gorgeous games to ever hit consoles, and featured some of my favorite characters of the franchise. I bought it again as Final Fantasy 10/10-2 Remaster for PS3, nabbing a Collector's Edition version with a soundtrack CD and lithographs. Then, I figured why not take this adventure on the go, and scooped up a Vita copy. I never got around to playing either of those thanks to my backlog and work, but it didn't matter, because Square Enix announced a PS4 port just a few weeks after I'd gotten my VIta copy - so of course, I bought that too. I myself still haven't played any of those re-bought remasters, but it's been a great way to introduce my fiance to the Final Fantasy series.