There are some trophies and achievements out there that we remember not because of how difficult they are to obtain or the grinding they require, but because they made us laugh. Perhaps because of a nod to a pop culture reference, the over-the-top nature of what they entail, or a sarcastic remark about what you've just done to secure the achievement, there are many memorable examples. Below, we've put together our pick of the funniest trophies and achievements on PS4 and Xbox One - many of which also translates over to the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

10. Bugsnax - "Say Cheese" (10G, Bronze Trophy)

(Image credit: Young Horses)

Who says you only need to use your Sauce Slinger on Bugsnax? In Young Horses' endearing and wonderfully weird adventure, you have lots of different tools at your disposal to catch all of the food-shaped Bugsnax roaming around Snaktooth Island. In order to get this achievement, though, you're going to need to pick up some cheese sauce and select one unsuspecting Grumpus when they're not in Snaxburg. Then, when you've lined up the perfect shot, you'll have to splat them in the face and take out your scanner for a photo op. Say cheese, indeed.

9. Fallout 4 - “Touchdown!” (10G, Bronze Trophy)

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Bethesda is apparently more than happy to celebrate your death as you explore the wastelands of Fallout 4, particularly when you get blown to bits by a nuclear explosion. The name is a reference to the way in which Mutant suiciders will throw their nuke bombs on the ground akin to that of an American footballer, except doing so results in cataclysmic decimation rather than bonus points for the home team.

8. Assassin’s Creed Syndicate - “What is Wrong With You?” (15G, Bronze Trophy)

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Shoot and kill five horses within a short space of time in Ubisoft’s recreation of 19th century London, and the game will half-jokingly question your moral aptitude. If you’ve already come across this one without any previous hints or pointers, mind you, then maybe you should take it a little more seriously…

7. Saints Row 4 - "You Chose... Poorly" (10G, Bronze Trophy)

(Image credit: Volition)

Sometimes we're faced with tough choices in the world of games and in Saints Row 4, you'll get an achievement for choosing "poorly" when alien warlord Zinyak tries to give you a heroic exit. Yes, during one particular mission, the leader of the Zin who have invaded earth presents you with two different doors to take. Head through the Blue door and you'll continue to fight on, but head through the red door and you can sacrifice yourself to save the world. Taking the latter (seemingly noble) route will cut the game short and bag you the trophy.

6. Yakuza: Like a Dragon - "Fight on the Sidewalk!" (10G, Bronze Trophy)

(Image credit: Sega)

Yakuza: Like A Dragon shook up the Yakuza series with turn-based combat., Born from lead character Ichi's own love of Dragon Quest, the battling lovingly pays homage to classic JRPGs. Along with party members who all have their own fighting styles, you take to the streets and fight many a battle. Sometimes, you'll even find yourself in the not so safe position of going into combat on the busy roads, where someone may just get hit by a car. Ouch. At least you get rewarded with an achievement telling you to fight on the sidewalk!

5. The Stanley Parable Ultra Deluxe - "Super Go Outside" (100G, Gold Trophy)

(Image credit: Crows Crows Crows)

The return of the Stanley Parable in the recent Ultra Deluxe version brought with some shiny new achievements and one plays on the most infamous one of them all. When the original game released back in 2013, there was an achievement for not playing the game for five whole years. The Ultra Deluxe edition stepped things by telling you to go outside and not play the game for 10. Crows Crows Crows even called out cheaters who have already bagged this achievement. Guess we'll be seeing you in a decade, Stanley.

4. Sunset Overdrive - “Overachiever” (10G)

(Image credit: Insomniac)

There's nothing quite like the little helping of satisfaction you get when you hear an achievement pop up on screen. Happily, the good folks over at Insomniac are cheeky enough to give you an achievement “for getting an achievement”, so you get two for one. We're certainly not complaining. If only they would give us an achievement for getting an achievement for getting an achievement for.. well, you get the idea.

3. The Last Guardian - “The Call of Nature” (Gold Trophy)

There’s no getting around this one; if you want to platinum The Last Guardian, you’re going to have to watch Trico poop. Beneath the adorable feathered exterior, this is - after all - just another animal who needs to do his thing every now and again, especially after you feed him so many of those barrels. Everyone’s favourite bird-cat-dog will only do the deed when he thinks you’re not looking, however, so make sure you’re hiding behind something before you catch him in the act.

2. Uncharted 4 - “Stage Fright” (Bronze Trophy)

(Image credit: Sony)

As revered as the Naughty Dog brand may be, the studio is more than happy to make fun of itself from time to time. Netting this trophy simply requires a recreation of the stage demo faux pas that occurred when Uncharted 4 was shown off at Sony’s E3 Press Conference in 2015, wherein Drake was stuck in his place for an agonizing series of minutes.

1. Dark Souls 2 - “This is Dark Souls” (10G, Bronze Trophy)

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

In another example of From Software’s penchant for black comedy, players will be welcomed to Dark Souls 2 with an achievement/trophy gained after encountering the “You Died” screen for the first time in the game, which won’t take very long for most people. It’s as if the studio is warning you for what’s ahead, but couldn’t do so without a thick layer of sass underlying the whole thing.

Want to look back at the last generation? Here's our pick of the funniest trophies and achievements on Xbox 360 and PS3.