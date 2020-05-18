The Boys creator says season 2 release date will be announced "soon"

While most of the film and television industry has ground to a halt, The Boys season 2 is set to soar again. Series creator Eric Kripke has offered an update on the Amazon Prime superhero series – and it’s good news for those who want to see Supes again sooner rather than later.

“I get asked a lot, so The Boys update: finishing season 2 remotely,” Kripke said on Twitter, easing fears that The Boys season 2 might be delayed. “Still some VFX & sound to do, but we're so close! Airdate (& other cool shit) will be announced soon!”

I get asked a lot, so #TheBoysTV update: finishing #Season2 remotely. Still some VFX & sound to do, but we're SO CLOSE! Airdate (& other cool shit) will be announced SOON!#TheBoys @TheBoysTV @PrimeVideo #SPNFamily @Sethrogen @KarlUrban @JackQuaid92 @antonystarr @ErinMoriarty_ pic.twitter.com/mpS8lHgZT7May 16, 2020

The Boys being pretty far along in post-production shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise. The first trailer debuted way back in December, while Kripke also told Collider around the first season’s release that he wanted season 2 to “drop one full year after the first season, so about the same time next year.”

It’s officially been the longest year ever so, a reminder: The Boys season 1 launched in July 2019. That timeframe matches up with the creative team putting the finishing touches on the sophomore season. Here’s hoping July (or sooner, ideally) has been earmarked for The Boys season 2 release date.

As for that “cool shit” as Kripke puts it? No word yet, though The Boys have already got ‘weird Japanese commercials’ on their CV. There’s no telling how far things will be pushed next time. But keep your ears close to the ground – The Boys are (almost) back in town.