The Beatles join the undead

The competition for adapting the strangest zombie re-imagining to film appears to have a new winner.



In the wake of the Pride and Prejudice and Zombies adaptation, Pulp Fiction producers Stacy Sher and Michael Shamberg have also decided to plow a zombie furrow...



Paul is Dead is the forthcoming book by novelist Alan Goldsher, in which we see fab four The Beatles becoming the living dead. Zombie John Lennon has killed his fellow bands members, Paul, George and Ringo, and the band, now undead, set about terrorising the world and feeding on the brains of fans.

Obviously this is something of a worry to the world, and it falls to professional zombie hunter extraordinaire Mick Jagger to bring down the troublesome four. Other highlights consist of a battle between the Undead Beatles and Ninja master Yoko Ono.





Although it’s very early stages, Sher has been gushing about the project;



“I am a huge Beatles fan like the rest of the world and Alan’s Mash up is a fun, funny read. How can you not love a book where Jesus agrees with the zombie John Lennon, that the Beatles are in fact bigger than him? We will be going out to studios, financers and talent soon.”

If you are looking for some originality at the cinema’s this seems to be the place to find it.



The book, Paul is Dead will be released June 22nd, 2010.



Will the Beatles make good bloodthirsty zombies? Leave a comment!