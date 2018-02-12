Popular

"That’s the way to end… Holy f**k" – The internet (and Lorca) react to the Star Trek Discovery finale

By

Star Trek Discovery season 1 is in the books. And the run, filled with twists, turns (and Terrans), came to an end in some style. Twitter was ablaze with adulation for the series and, hey, the entire main cast even got their fingertips ready for some mighty fine live tweeting. Good thing, too, as there was a lot to talk about… (spoilers follow)

In space, no one can hear you squeeee

Let’s start at the end. Yes, that ending. The season finale may have lacked the visceral violence and heart-pounding action of previous episodes but, honestly, who cares when you have a twist that cool? The USS Enterprise is here, baby: bring on Discovery season 2

Holy smokes, Tilly

This week, on the Klingon homeworld, Tilly began experimenting with a very different kind of plant. She didn’t quite go all 420 FOR LYF but the engineer breathlessly trying to explain Georgiou’s betrayal to Michael while, umm, under the influence certainly ranks as one of the show’s funniest to date.

#SaruForCaptain

Almost cruelly overlooked at times – we know the Discovery was on its way to pick up its new captain – Saru surely deserves to sit in the captain’s chair for good? Everyone else thinks so too, so there. Make it so.

The bore war

The Klingon war is over. That’s it, folks, time to go home. While it was probably the low-point of the entire run (seriously, everything’s all wrapped up that easily?) we did get to see, umm, a double-dicked Klingon. So that’s something?

Season 1: How good was it?

Now that the first 15 episodes are done with, we can look back fondly (and not so fondly, in some cases) on Star Trek Discovery’s debut season. The best Trek season ever? An awful mess? This being the internet, it’s all of that – and more.

Image: CBS

Bradley Russell

GamesRadar+'s entertainment news writer. Lover of all things Nintendo, in a tortured love/hate relationship with Crystal Palace and also possesses an unhealthy knowledge of The Simpsons (which is of no use at parties).