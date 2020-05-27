Christopher Nolan on making Tenet: “This is definitely the longest I’ve ever gone without watching a James Bond film”

Christopher Nolan has made no secret of his adoration for the James Bond movies. The director has been linked to directing almost every recent 007 feature, yet there's still no sign of a Nolan-helmed Bond picture.

However, that love of the spy genre flows through Tenet. However, Nolan's been trying his best not to watch any movies that may overtly influence him.

“Interestingly, this is one of the first films I’ve ever made where we didn’t do any screenings,” he tells our sister publication Total Film, referring to the screenings he normally puts on for cast and crew before shooting. “And the reason was, I think we all have the spy genre so in our bones and in our fingertips. I actually wanted to work from a memory and a feeling of that genre, rather than the specifics.”

He continues: “This is definitely the longest period of time I’ve ever gone in my life without watching a James Bond film. My love of the spy genre comes from the Bond franchise, and the Bond character very specifically. I know as much about the Bond films as Alan Partridge does.

"It’s totally in my bones. I don’t need to reference the movies and look at them again. It’s about trying to re-engage with your childhood connection with those movies, with the feeling of what it’s like to go someplace new, someplace fresh. It actually has to take them somewhere they haven’t been before, and that’s why no one’s ever been able, really, to do their own version of James Bond or something. It doesn’t work. And that’s not at all what this is. This is much more my attempt to create the sort of excitement in grand-scale entertainment I felt from those movies as a kid, in my own way.”

(Image credit: Warner Bros/Total Film)

(Image credit: Warner Bros/Total Film)

Tenet is scheduled to open in cinemas on July 17, 2020.