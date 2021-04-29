Sweet Tooth Netflix adaptation gets first trailer

The first trailer for the Sweet Tooth Netflix adaptation has premiered, showing the upcoming TV show version of writer/artist Jeff Lemire's DC/Vertigo comic book.

The Sweet Tooth trailer introduces viewers to the comic series' bizarre, post-apocalyptic world in which animal/human hybrids are victimized by the survivors of a collapsed society.

"Years after 'The Great Crumble' changed everything, a hybrid deer-boy forms an unlikely bond with a wandering loner," reads Netflix's official synopsis of Sweet Tooth. "Together, they embark on an extraordinary adventure through the lush, dangerous world left behind, searching for the meaning of home."

Sweet Tooth originally ran for 40 issues from 2009-2013, with several subsequent specials and revivals. Originally published through DC's now-shuttered Vertigo imprint, Sweet Tooth's latest releases have come through DC's recent Black Label imprint.

"We wanted to make a show that offers escape and adventure, where nature is reclaiming the world and in many ways it feels like a fairytale," states co-showrunner Jim Mickle in the trailer announcement. "Sweet Tooth is a new kind of dystopian story, it’s very lush and hopeful. We want people to come into this world where there’s beauty and hope and adventure."

"This is a sweeping story — we ride on trains, climb mountaintops, run through forests," Mickle continues. "This is a show about what makes a family, what home really means, and why it’s important to keep faith in humanity.”

Lemire wrote and illustrated Sweet Tooth himself, utilizing a painterly watercolor style that added to the surrealism and off-kilter fantasy/sci-fi feel of the story. Despite the dystopian nature of the story, the showrunners state that their goal is to create a story that ultimately uplifts and excites viewers.

"Sweet Tooth the series has been in the making since 2016, and the comics existed even well before that, but I think everyone is going to relate to the show and this story even more than we even thought when we first started working on it," adds co-showrunner Beth Schwartz. "When you watch Sweet Tooth, you feel hopeful about the future."

Sweet Tooth premieres June 4 on Netflix.

Catch up on Sweet Tooth digitally before the show premieres by using one of the best digital comic readers on the market.