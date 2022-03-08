This Super Mario 3D World Green Star and Stamp locations guide will help you be the best plumber you can be. Or at least, the one with all the loot. The Super Mario series has been packed with collectibles since its inception, and Super Mario 3D World is no exception. As we said in our Super Mario 3D World review, there are lots of goodies to find here.

Green stars are hidden in every course; they'll help you unlock levels and earn other nifty rewards. Stamps can be collected and used in any message you leave on Miiverse. You'll find one in most levels. That means there are literally hundreds of collectibles to find in this massive game. Fortunately, we've found them all already. Follow along, and you can too!

Note: This guide does not include the final five stamps. To acquire them, you must complete every level with each of the five characters.

World 1-1: Super Bell Hill

Star #1

Stick to the lower path in the level's beginning to reach this clear pipe. Press upward as you move travel through it to pop out of the top and grab the game's first star.

Star #2

After the big drop from the clear pipe, you'll spot a rabbit by the checkpoint. Catch him to earn another star.

Stamp: Cat Suit Mario

In the same area is a green warp pipe. Hop inside to find a small room with a clear pipe. Ride it around the loop to grab this.

Star #3

Head back through the warp pipe and use the Cat Suit to climb to the top of the cliff the warp pipe goes into. Catch the giant rabbit up here to earn a Mega Mushroom, then run across the bridge in your mega form. On the other side, ground pound into the bricks to drop to a lower area, then keep charging forward to break through one more set of bricks to reach the course's last star.

World 1-2: Koopa Troopa Cave

Star #1

You can't miss this one - it's floating among the cloud platforms early in the level.

Star #2

Enter the warp box just past the checkpoint. Inside, you'll have 10 seconds to take out some Koopa Troopas. Do so to earn another star.

Stamp: Gold Coin

In the very next room, jump near the wall to find some invisible blocks. Do this to reach the ledge above, then enter the clear pipe. You'll wind up in a small hidden room with lots of coins and a stamp.

Star #3

Head back through the clear pipe, then jump across the platforms to your right. The next star is inside a tower of Goombas. Bounce or ground pound your way through them to grab it.

World 1-A: Chargin' Chuck Brigade

Star #1

Simply take out the Chargin' Chucks to earn this.

World 1-3: Mount Beanpole

Star #1

At the very start of the level, climb the tree to your left to find this.

Star #2

As you climb the mountain, you'll see POW Blocks. Hit the third one to break down the wall of bricks behind it. Enter the warp pipe it reveals, then hop on the blue switch inside the cave. Collect all the blue coins before time runs out, and another star will appear.

Stamp: Cat Suit Goomba

Just beyond the warp pipe is a stamp floating high in the air. Use wall kicks to reach it.

Star #3

You'll need a Cat Suit for this one. Climb the tall tree just before the walkway with the Piranha Plants to find a gear with a paw icon. Swipe it a few times to create a tower, then climb up to find a special cloud that rockets you to a bonus area. Run through this little course to find a star at the end.

World 1-4: Plessie's Plunging Falls

Star #1

Hit the first ramp with a good amount of speed to reach this.

Star #2

As you near the end of the level, you might spot a suspicious looking waterfall on the left. Swim right through to find another star inside the small hidden area.

Stamp: Plessie

At the same waterfall, bear right (you'll have to replay the level). Hop over the small barrier to grab the stamp along the path.

Star #3

You'll find this over the last big ramp in the level. Hit it with good speed and take a leap to grab it out of the air.

World 1-5: Switch Scramble Circus

Star #1

Before entering the warp block early in the level, use wall jumps to ascend to the platform above. You'll find a star up here.

Star #2

Just after the checkpoint, keep left while ascending the platforms. Hit the mystery box to reach a secret room. You'll have 10 seconds to destroy all the boxes. Pull it off, and you'll get a star.

Star #3

Just beyond the last star is another series of question mark pads. Time your dash across the moving pads when they line up with the floating star to grab it.

Stamp: Super Bell

When you reach the level exit, hit the question mark pads to lower the tall platform. Wall jump off the curtain to reach the stamp above.

World 1-Special: Captain Toad Goes Forth

Star #1

The first star is simply underneath the moving platform.

Star #2

Head up the hill and use the moving platform to reach this.

Star #3

Head up the next hill and move through the left tunnel to find this.

Star #4

When you reach the high platform, carefully step between enemies to grab this.

Star #5

Cross the plank to grab the final star.

World 1-Castle: Bowser's Highway Showdown

Star #1

At the start of the level is a hollow green star. Hit it to make eight green coins appear. Collect all eight before time runs out to earn a star.

Star #2

After the moving yellow platforms, scramble up to the gear marked with a cat paw. Swipe it a few times using a Cat Suit to temporarily raise the platforms nearby. Quickly scramble up these and head right to find a star.

Stamp: Bowser

Using a Cat Suit, swat a Bowser bomb into the big bricks underneath the cat paw gear. You'll find a stamp behind them.

Star #3

A little further ahead, you'll encounter a stack of Goombas with a star on top. Get their attention, then retreat to the earlier platforms. Use them to leap to the top of the Goomba stack and grab the star.

World 2-Tent

Stamp: Happy Sprixie

Enter the bonus tent on the map to find a stamp inside.

World 2-1: Conkdor Canyon

Star #1

Use a Cat Suit to scramble up the first tall platform you see. Up here, you'll find a few coins and a star.

Star #2

Just after passing the narrow walkways with several Conkdors, you'll come to a single Conkdor in the center of some big bricks. Stand near them to have him break them with his beak - one of them holds a star.

Star #3

As you near the end of the level, continue just past the many moving platforms. There's a Conkdor here attacking a Toad. Defeat the Conkdor, and the Toad will give you a star.

Stamp: Jumping Mario

You can’t miss this one. It's right before the many moving platforms at the level's end.

World 2-2: Puffrod Peaks

Stamp: Goomba

Early in the level, you'll see two touch platforms under some bricks. Touch the right one - notice the hole underneath? Drop in to find a hidden chamber where you can touch another platform to reach a stamp.

Star #1

When you reach the wall of touch platforms, keep left. Wall jump into the nook to reach the star up here.

Star #2

Before hopping off the trio of blow platforms, hop to the left one and ride to the cloud. This will launch you to a secret area. Dash through this course to find a star at its end.

Star #3

Just beyond is a trio of touch platforms. Activate the first two, then blow into the GamePad mic to attract a hidden blow platform. Ride it to another star.

World 2-3: Shadow-Play Alley

Star #1

You'll see the shadow of the first star shortly into the level. Simply walk into the foreground to grab it.

Stamp: Piranha Plant

You need a Cat Suit for this. After passing the giant Piranha Plant, drop into the pit to the right. The bricks to your left can be clawed through to reach the stamp.

Star #2

In the next section, you'll see this group of pink eye blocks. Touch them on the GamePad, and they will briefly disappear. Do this and quickly jump through the wall to reach a mystery block. Inside the secret area, you'll have ten seconds to hit the blue switch and grab the star it reveals.

Star #3

Before going through the last red door, walk through the gap in the bricks to your right. In here is a Toad being tormented by Bowser…or is he? Walk into the foreground to find a moving cardboard cutout of Bowser. Walk into it to tip it over, calming the Toad and earning you another star.

World 2-4: Really Rolling Hills

Stamp: Little Mario

From the start of the level, head right to find a Mario switch. Use Mario to hit it and reveal stamp.

Star #1

You'll need a Cat Suit for this. Ride the first clear pipe, then scramble up the wall to find this star on a higher ledge.

Star #2

When you enter the underground area, look for this warp pipe along the path. Take it to a secret area, then get moving. Every tile in here needs to be stepped on before the music stops. Do this, and you'll receive a star.

Star #3

When you reach the three wooden wheels, drop between them. There's a secret area down here with a star.

World 2-A: Big Galoomba Blockade

Star #1

Simply take out the Galoombas to earn a star.

World 2-5: Double Cherry Pass

Star #1

Destroy the crates near the clear pipe to reveal a star.

Star #2

As you leave the tunnel, be sure to hit both tiles to reveal another star.

Stamp: Fire Flower Peach

You need a Cat Suit for this. When you reach the multicolored hills, move to the back left corner. Use a Double Cherry clone to hit the leftmost question mark brick and reveal a brick above. Keep hitting the question mark to create a whole column of bricks. Use a clone to quickly scramble up this column to reach a stamp.

Star #3

If you have at least four Double Cherry clones left by the level's end, hop onto the elevator tile. It will rise up to another star.

World 2-Special: Mystery House Melee

Star #1

In the first room, you'll have 10 seconds to take out the Galoombas. Do so to earn a star.

Star #2

Do the same for the Koopa Troopas in the second room.

Star #3

Do it again for the Cat Suit Goombas in the third room.

Star #4

…and again for the Conkdors in the fourth room.

Star #5

…and one last time for the Fire Bros. in the final room.

World 2-Castle: Bowser's Bullet Bill Brigade

Star #1

The level's first star is by a group of Piranha Plants after the first caravan.

Star #2

The next star is inside the first box on the second caravan.

Stamp: Boom Boom

This will float by during the second caravan. Quickly break the boxes to reach the platform where it rests.

Star #3

Hopefully you managed to keep the Bomb Box on your head through the whole level. Just before hopping into the warp pipe, fire a shot at the wooden Bowser wall to reveal star behind it.

World 3-Tent

Stamp: Crying Sprixie

Enter the tent from the map to find a stamp inside.

World 3-1: Snowball Park

Star #1

Shortly into the level, you'll encounter this group of flying enemies. Take them out to access the small nook they were covering - there's a star inside.

Star #2

Right after the large icy area with the three Skating Goombas, you'll spot a rabbit. Catch him to earn another star.

Stamp: Para-Biddybud

You can't miss this one just before the warp pipe, but it can still be tricky to grab. Be careful walking the narrow icy path to your prize.

Star #3

You'll need to wear the Propeller Block through the whole course to get this. Just before heading through the warp pipe, propel yourself into the air to spot the level's last star in a tiny alcove.

World 3-2: Chain-Link Charge

Star #1

You'll spot this overhead while moving through the course. Use a Cat Suit to scramble up the moving chain-link, or alternatively, use a wall jump to reach the star.

Star #2

Just before using the warp box, jump to the clouds to your right for another star. It's a tough jump, so a Cat Suit or Tanooki Suit may help.

Stamp: Cat Suit Luigi

Just past the checkpoint, there will be a blue wall on your left. Use a Cat Suit to scramble up it and reach the stamp above.

Star #3

Immediately above that same blue wall is a cat paw gear. Swipe it a few times with the Cat Suit to temporarily raise a wooden platform to your right. Quickly hop over there and scramble up the platform to reach the level's last star.

World 3-3: Shifty Boo Mansion

Star #1

When you reach the dual staircases, take the upper one. Hop into the Boo painting to reach a secret, rotating room. Grab the star inside before time runs out.

Stamp: Boo

Continue to your right on the upper floor. Jump onto the couch up here, and it will raise you to the stamp.

Star #2

Inside the library, make your way up the shifting bookcases to the upper left. From here, start dropping onto the platforms as they retract. A star will be revealed when you reach the bottom left bookcase.

Star #3

Before heading through the last purple door, jump onto the couch to the right. This will take you to an upper ledge with a warp pipe. Jump in, and it will burst into a group of Boos…and a star!

World 3-4: Pretty Plaza Panic

Star #1

Turn around at start of the level to spot this.

Star #2

When you reach the pond with coins moving through it, you'll spot a rabbit. Catch him to earn a star.

Stamp: Little Peach

Immediately after, you'll cross some rotating platforms with Piranha Plants. Hop across the platforms on the left to find a Peach Switch. Use Peach to hit it and reveal a stamp.

Star #3

Just before the level's end is a cloud. Bounce off of a Goomba to reach it and be launched to a secret area. Dash through to find a star at the end of the course.

World 3-A: Magikoopa Blockade

Star #1

Simply take out the Magikoopas to earn this star.

World 3-5: Pipeline Lagoon

Star #1

Before heading through the clear pipe by the red arrow, swim up to find a star inside a small grotto.

Stamp: Cheep Cheep

After the long clear pipeline, you'll be in a second watery area. Swim up from the red arrow to find a hidden area. Use the rising tide or wall jumps to reach the ledge where a stamp sits.

Star #2

Grab the Bomb Box from the opposite ledge and descend to the sunken ship. See the cracked wall to the left? Use the Bomb Box to break through and reveal a warp pipe. In here is a secret area with tons of coins, bonus time, and a star.

Star #3

Just after the sunken ship, you'll reach three stacks of Spiny Cheep Cheeps. Carefully swim into the tunnel on the far right, then swim straight up to find a secret area. Take a right and ride the tide to another star.

World 3-6: Mount Must Dash

Star #1

When the path splits, take the lower one. Across the falling platforms is the level's first star.

Star #2

Right after the steep hill past the checkpoint, look for this group of flying enemies - they're patrolling a mystery box. Hop inside, and you'll have 10 seconds to catch a rabbit. Do it to earn a star.

Stamp: Rabbit

After leaping the gaps with rows of coins, make sure you hit this jump pad. Doing so will bounce you up to a stamp.

Star #3

Just beyond is the level's biggest jump. Hit it hard and with a lot of speed to get lots of airtime and reach this high altitude star. You may want a Tanooki Suit to make the jump a little easier.

World 3-7: Switchboard Falls

Star #1

As you head down the first big slope on a switchboard, jump to the walkway above. Use the warp pipe to reach a secret area behind the falls. As you descend in this area, stick to the path of coins to grab a star on the way down.

Star #2

When you drop to the switchboard right of a waterfall, press left and duck. You'll skirt under the ledge and reach the star beyond.

Star #3

During the final set of switchboards, you'll drop to a lower railing. Keep pressing right, and jump over the enemy that rolls toward you. At the top of this slope is another star.

Stamp: Stingbie

Now ride the switchboard to the left, and jump to the lowest switchboard you see. Ride this to the end of its track to find a stamp.

World 3-Special: Captain Toad Makes a Splash

Star #1

Hop into the water to grab this from the corner.

Star #2

Head through the little space in the water, then enter the clear pipe. Bear right to reach the upper right ledge where a star sits.

Star #3

Return to the clear pipe and take the other path. Follow the ledges up here as they wind around, then drop onto the green walkway. Follow it to grab another star.

Star #4

Hop into the clear pipe, then drop into the hole on the other side. The switch here raises the water, bringing wooden planks with it. You can now reach the star just outside of your current position.

Star #5

Now simply follow the raised planks and head up the slope to the final star.

World 3-Train: The Bullet Bill Express

Star #1

As soon as you arrive, catch up to the train and jump to the rear ledge to grab this.

Star #2

Shortly onto the train, a stack of Goombas with a star on top will approach. Take them out to grab the star.

Star #3

Use the warp pipe to reach the other train. Break the box near the engine to free a Toad. He'll give you a star as thanks.

Stamp: Pom Pom

Back on the first train, approach the engine and drop to the lower ledge. Take out the Fire Bro. to reach the stamp he was guarding.

World 3-B: A Banquet with Hisstocrat

Star #1

Defeat Hisstocrat to earn this.

World 4-1: Ant Trooper Hill

Stamp: Ant Trooper

Inside the tunnel, you'll come a ledge swarming with Ant Troopers. Use the Cat Suit to claw your way through them and grab the stamp above.

Star #1

Use a Cat Suit to scramble up the ledge immediately outside of the tunnel. There's a star up there.

Star #2

When you encounter the Giant Ant Troopers, use one to bounce to the nearby warp pipe. Once you arrive at the secret area, bounce up the Ant Troopers, or alternatively, scramble up the wall with the Cat Suit to grab the star above.

Star #3

When riding the Giant Ant Troopers across the long spiky path, get a good bounce near the star to reach it.

World 4-2: Piranha Creeper Creek

Star #1

Enter the mystery box near the start of the tunnel. Inside, you'll get 10 seconds to bounce up some sleeping Piranha Creepers to a high ledge with a star. You can do it!

Star #2

When you reach the water, descend past the Piranha Creepers to find a deep star.

Stamp: Warp Pipe

Just past said water is a Piranha Creeper that extends from a suspicious ledge. Bounce off his head to reach a hidden path with many coins and, at its end, a stamp.

Star #3

As you cross the poison purple water, you'll spot a hollow green star. Hit it to spawn eight green coins. Collect them all before time runs out to earn a star.

World 4-A: Brolder Blockade

Star #1

Defeat the Brolders by stunning them, then tossing them into the lava. You'll get a star for defeating them all.

World 4-3: Beep Block Skyway

Star #1

Take the left path when you reach the Boomerang Bros. It's tricky, but you'll have to grab the star when the beep blocks below it are active, then jump back before they disappear.

Stamp: Double Cherry

If you have at least four Double Cherry clones by the time you reach the checkpoint, you can use the elevator platform to ascend to the stamp. Alternatively, you can scramble up the wall with a Cat Suit.

Star #2

After facing the second set of Boomerang Bros., hop into the nearby warp pipe. Make sure you have a few clones with you, or you won't be able to complete the challenge inside. Inside, hit the switch and collect all the blue coins before time runs out to earn a star. You'll need clones to collect them all.

Star #3

Keep at least two clones while descending the beep block slide at the level's end. It's tricky, but if you do, you can hit the dual switches at the bottom of the slope and spawn a star.

World 4-4: Big Bounce Byway

Star #1

When you ascend the first big platform, you'll encounter a trio of faux trampolines. Attack them, and one of the three will become a usable trampoline. Use this to reach the high ledge with the star.

Star #2

If you have a Cat Suit, you can scramble up this wall just north of the checkpoint. Use it to reach a pair of bouncy pads that will take you to a star.

Star #3

Up the very next tall ledge is a mystery box. Inside is another trio of those trampoline baddies and a star on a high ledge. You have 10 seconds to stun the right one and bounce to the star. We believe in you!

Stamp: 1-Up Mushroom

This stamp is hard to miss. It's in the final stretch of the level, surrounded by Para-Biddybuds. Bounce carefully to extract your prize.

World 4-5: Spike's Lost City

Stamp: Spike

At the start of the level, there will be a trio of Spikes near a wall. Use a Cat Suit to scramble up this wall, then look to its end for a stamp.

Star #1

Use the warp pipe at the top of the first slope to reach a hidden area. In here, you'll have to tap all the question mark tiles while dodging attacks from four Spikes. Do so to earn a star.

Star #2

Once you climb the long hill with the trio of Spikes at the top, hop to the rounded walls to your left. Use the Cat Suit to scramble up the tall one, then follow it to find another star.

Star #3

When you reach the section with many tilting platforms, you'll spot this star just slightly off the main path. Carefully jump to it to finish off this course's star collection.

World 4-B: Fire Bros. Hideout #1

Star #1

Take out all the Fire Bros. before time runs out to earn this.

World 4-Tent

Stamp: Angry Sprixie

Enter this tent from the map to find a stamp inside.

World 4-Special: Mystery House Mad Dash

Star #1

This is another series of quick challenges. For the first one, you have to hop up several jump pads before time runs out.

Star #2

For the second challenge, you have to rush past some Spiny Ant Troopers.

Star #3

In challenge three, you have to run from a Giant Bullet Bill. Watch out for boxes!

Star #4

Challenge four involves running a gauntlet of Spikes.

Star #5

Challenge five isn't too bad. Just dash across the narrow walkway.

Star #6

Hit the turbo in challenge six and keep dashing. Dash past the falling Thwomps and leap to the star.

Star #7

The seventh challenge is pretty tame. Hop across the swinging platforms to your prize.

Star #8

Ignore the Goombas in challenge eight and head straight for the star.

Star #9

The Cat Suit Bullet Bills are a pain in challenge nine. Move quickly along the narrow walkway, and you should be able to avoid them without too much trouble.

Star #10

The final challenge is, appropriately enough, the toughest. Keep moving, and time your jumps carefully to avoid the Spikes' rollers.

World 4-Castle: Lava Rock Lair

Star #1

At the start of the level, stun a Brolder and toss it onto one of the two tiles. Stand on the other to make a bridge fall, giving you access to a star.

Star #2

After exiting the clear pipe, enter the mystery box. Inside, you'll have 10 seconds to activate three tiles. Quickly stun the pair of Brolders and toss them onto two of the switches, then stand on the third to spawn a star.

Stamp: Brolder

Before moving on to the walkway, use a Cat Suit to scramble up the left side of the entryway. The second ledge up here holds a stamp.

Star #3

You'll see a star floating above the lava to the left of the walkway. To get it, stun a Brolder and toss it into the star. This counts as collecting it.