Subnautica and Subnautica: Below Zero are coming to Switch next year

🤿🌐 Prepare to dive! The underwater adventure @Subnautica and its icy sequel Subnautica: Below Zero are both coming to #NintendoSwitch next year. #IndieWorld pic.twitter.com/jpFEMjg5znAugust 18, 2020

Subnautica and Subnautica: Below Zero will both be on Nintendo Switch in 2021, according to the latest Nintendo Indie World showcase. Check out the official trailer above.

Look at the gorgeous underwater world you'll be able to explore while on the move - and all the freaky creatures you'll run into along the way (did you see that octopus?!).

In Subnautica, you are the lone survivor of the Aurora spaceship crash, which has landed on an alien world submerged in water. You'll need to explore the ocean and survive the many dangers lying within it while also completing tasks like gathering resources, constructing tools, bases, and submersibles, and interact with the planet's mysterious wildlife. It's a ton of fun and you can easily sink hours into it, but what's most interesting is that Subnautica has several different difficulty modes. My personal fave is Creative Mode, where health, hunger, thirst, and oxygen levels are disabled while all the crafting blueprints are available, allowing you to freely explore planet 4546B without peril.

Subnautica: Below Zero is an icy sequel to the original game, which returns you to 4546B, except now it's covered in ice. The game entered early access for PC and Mac in January 2019, but now it'll head to Switch alongside its predecessor.

There's no set release date for Subnautica and Subnautica: Below Zero - all we know is that they will be available for Nintendo Switch in 2021, barring any delays due to COVID-19, which the Indie World showcase referenced at the start of the stream.