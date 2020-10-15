Streets of Kamurocho is a limited time mashup of Yakuza and Streets of Rage 2

As part of its 60th-anniversary celebrations, Sega is releasing a mashup of Yakuza and Streets of Rage 2 with Streets of Kamurocho.

The new game that blends together Rya Ga Gotoku Studio's Yakuza series with the classic side-scrolling beat-'em-up is set to be available on Steam on October 17. The release will only be for a limited time until 10 am PST / 6 pm BST on October 19.

The two games are a match made in heaven, with Yakuza's fighting style making it a great fit for the style of the classic 2D pixelated brawler. Kiryu and Majima are both playable characters who look fantastic in the classic Streets of Rage style, throwing kicks and punches to other Yakuza on the streets of Kamurocho in their trademark garb.

"The death of Tojo Clan's Third Chairman has plunged the organization into chaos", the synopsis begins. "The violence spreads to the streets, and only Kazume Kiryu and Goro Majima can put an end to the bloodshed!"

It also supports local co-op, so you can set out to save the streets of Kamurocho with a pal. It's such a neat crossover that works so well, and it definitely looks worth picking up if you're a fan of either series.

The impending arrival of Yakuza: Like A Dragon is set to shake up the fighting style with turn-based combat. Streets of Kamurocho is a great little way to occupy some of your time and feed your Yakuza-loving heart while you wait it out for the latest installment.

