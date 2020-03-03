New Stranger Things season 4 video confirms which cast members will be returning

We’ve got another Stranger Things season 4 tease – this one thanks to a table read video posted on the official Stranger Things Twitter account.

While the clip – much like the Hopper-themed first trailer – doesn’t give too much away in terms of story, it confirms which cast members will be returning to Hawkins, Indiana (and beyond) for season 4.

hop told us to leave the door open 3 inches...you’re welcome pic.twitter.com/hfeprJIXpFMarch 3, 2020

Among the faces spotted in the grainy ‘80s-style footage are Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Noah Schnapp (Will), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), and Caleb McLaughin (Lucas).

So far, fairly predictable. But there are a couple of returnees that maybe weren’t as clear cut. Cara Buono (Karen) and the season-stealing Maya Hawke (Robin) will return. Then there’s Winona Ryder (Joyce), Sadie Sink (Max), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan), Natalia Dyer (Nancy), and a bald-headed David Harbour (Hopper), presumably fresh off his excursion to Mother Russia.

The end of the video sees the cast assemble for a mega Stranger Things season 4 table read. In the absence of any real details, we can at least take solace in the fact that production appears to be moving along nicely.

Still no news on a release date, mind, nor what year it’ll take place in. For now, we’ll have to stick with merely knowing who’s going to be taking one more trip (at least) to the Upside Down, while keeping a beady eye on social media for any sudden reveals in the coming weeks and months.

