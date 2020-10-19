Starfield features an overhauled Bethesda animation system

Whenever Starfield releases, it'll have a brand new animation system from Bethesda Game Studios.

The news comes from some eagle-eyed LinkedIn users, who spotted that Bethesda animator Eric Braun briefly wrote about the game on his page (via ResetEra). Under his 'Experience' section, Braun is listed as a Senior Programmer for Bethesda in Maryland, where he "rewrote animation system for Starfield from scratch."

If you're a little tired of looking at the same animations in Bethesda games in general, from the likes of Skyrim, Fallout 4, and Fallout 76, then this is certainly welcome news. You might recall how, in September, Bethesda's Todd Howard revealed that the studio was "overhauling" its game engine for both Starfield and The Elder Scrolls 6. Combining a new animation system with a new game engine certainly sounds promising for Bethesda's space-faring RPG.

That news, which was the first announcement of sorts that Bethesda had made about Starfield since it was first revealed, broke alongside Microsoft's purchase of Bethesda. It's been over a month now since Microsoft purchased Zenimax Media Inc., Bethesda's parent company, bringing in studios like Arkane, Tanga Gameworks, and others under its wing.

We still know relatively little about Starfield, though. Aside from it being an RPG set in space and being Bethesda's first original IP in over two decades, we know next to nothing about the RPG so far.

