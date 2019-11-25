First Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker clip features Rey on the run – and flying stormtroopers

We've entered Star Wars season. With less than a month to go before Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker reaches cinemas, multiple new trailers for the final instalment in the Skywalker saga have been released. One teased a potential The Mandalorian crossover. And now, a new clip from the movie has given us our first look at a proper scene from the movie – and features flying stormtroopers.

The new clip begins with Rey, Finn, Poe, C-3PO, BB-8 and Chewbacca escaping a village on a desert planet. A stormtrooper labels them fugitives and begins to chase. Gun shots are fired, and then the villainous goons take flight! "They fly now?" says C-3PO in disgust, with both Finn and Poe repeating the line. Watch the full clip above.

What can we gleam from the clip? Well, our Resistance heroes are still on the run from the First Order. They have, we presume, encountered trouble on the new desert planet, Pasaana, which is home to the Aki-Aki species. We can also assume that the clip happens before Rey takes on a ship with her lightsaber, as seen in the very first trailer for The Rise of Skywalker.

Unfortunately, that's about it. Why they're on the planet remains a mystery. However, we can assume that the clip is from early in the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker's runtime, hence why it's particularly spoiler-free.

We'll know more when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker reaches cinemas on December 19 (UK) and December 20 (US). Until then, check out some of the biggest Rise of Skywalker theories.