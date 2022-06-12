Stalker 2 has been delayed to 2023

Stalker 2 has been quietly delayed to 2023.

Earlier today at not-E3, Xbox and Bethesda Game Showcase debuted around the world for viewers. At the very end of the showcase, the infographic below briefly flashed up on screen. While there might not appear to be anything there with Stalker 2 at first glance, you can actually see the game sat below the "2023" section.

This would appear to confirm that the game has slipped out of its intended release window of later this year in 2022. Up until now, developer GSC Game World had stuck with the initial release date of December 2022, but now, in the face of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, it would appear the Kyiv-based studio has changed its plans.

Just last month in May, the official Discord community for Stalker 2, which is run by GSC Game World, apparently notified users that development on the sequel had resumed. This actually followed an unconfirmed report that GSC Game World had shifted to working in the Czech Republic in the aftermath of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. It seems like we'll be waiting a little longer for the highly anticipated sequel, per the information from the Xbox showcase.

