Splatoon 2 Online Lounge services will be discontinued in July

Splatoon 2 ’s Online Lounge service on the Nintendo Switch Online mobile app will be discontinued next month.

In a statement posted to Nintendo’s customer support page , the video game company announced that: “As of July 28, 2021, the Nintendo Switch Online app will no longer support the Online Lounge feature.” It did however note that this would not affect Splatoon 2’s online capabilities or change anything else within the app.

Splatoon 2’s Online Lounge allows players to arrange online battles using a smart device by generating a link that players are then able to share on social media. The Splatoon specific zone in the app also offers voice chat, however, the standard Nintendo Switch Online app can also provide this too.

The Nintendo Switch Online app gives those who play online an extra way to not only communicate with friends but also interact with the game. For example, the Animal Crossing: New Horizons ’ ‘Nook Link’ zone offers players a keyboard and emotion database to send messages and reactions to other players in the game from their phone, as well as several other in-game features such as access to their catalogue, custom designs, friends list, and more all without having to log onto the game.

Many Nintendo games that have online support will also have their own game specific portal within the Nintendo Online App including Mario Kart 8 Deluxe , ARMS , Super Smash Bros. Ultimate , etc. All players need to do to access this feature is download the app, sign up for Nintendo Switch online, and connect that account to their Nintendo account.

Why Nintendo has decided to discontinue part of Splatoon 2’s Nintendo Lounge hasn’t been revealed, but its closure effectively marks the end of the system, as the game was the only title actively using it. However, the fact that the company announced that they are currently working on Splatoon 3 and aiming for a 2022 release date may have something to do with the decision.

Speaking of Splatoon 3, it was discovered earlier this year in a job listing that the upcoming sequel may contain improved existing levels from previous games . Let’s hope that players may also be getting an improved version of the online lounge in Splatoon 3 too.