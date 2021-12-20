Spider-Man Beyond era - October 2021 - March 2022 ... Rest in Peace

The current 'Spider-Man Beyond' era of Amazing Spider-Man and its related titles will come to an end in March, with Marvel showing off advance solicitations for all the publisher's Spidey-related releases for the first month of spring that set the stage for the story's end.

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #36 cover (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The final month of 'Spider-Man Beyond' kicks off with March 2's Amazing Spider-Man #91 from writer Kelly Thompson (of the so-called 'Beyond Board' writers' room of Amazing Spider-Man) and artist Sara Pichelli, which picks up where February's Miles Morales: Spider-Man #35 left off, with Miles having been thrown into the Multiverse thanks to the Assessor and his Space Stone powered minion Quantum.

It's unclear how, but the Assessor seems to have some connection to the Beyond Corporation judging by the events of Amazing Spider-Man #81, and the solicitation text for the aforementioned Miles Morales #35, which mentions the Beyond Corporation as "Miles' only hope."

March 9's Amazing Spider-Man #92, also from Thompson and Pichelli, then follows up on recent events surrounding Dr. Curt Connors, the Lizard, and his connection to the current tribulations Ben Reilly has been facing as Spider-Man.

March 16's Amazing Spider-Man #92.BEY then takes a slight detour from the main 'Spider-Man Beyond' saga for a one-and-done story from writers Saladin Ahmed, Zeb Wells, and Cody Ziglar which, according to Marvel Comics, will be "an essential chapter for Monica Rambeau," who has appeared in recent issues of Amazing Spider-Man secretly working against the Beyond Corporation, who Monica has a history with thanks to the series Nextwave: Agents of HATE.

After that, March 23's Amazing Spider-Man #93 will serve as the finale of the 'Spider-Man Beyond' arc, with Marvel promising an "unforgettable showdown" between Peter Parker and Ben Reilly, stating "you may surprise yourself with who you're rooting for."

And finally, March's Spider-Man stories conclude with Miles Morales: Spider-Man #36 on March 30, which follows Miles and his companion/clone shift after they're thrown into the Multiverse by the Assessor. Judging by the cover of the issue, Miles may be headed home to the Ultimate Universe for a visit, as well as the Marvel Zombies Universe, Spider-Gwen's home reality of Earth-65, and more.

Here's a gallery of all the covers for March's Spider-Man releases:

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Even with five Spider-Man releases now revealed for March - continuing Spidey's weekly schedule - this is just the tip of the iceberg of Marvel's upcoming releases. Stay tuned to Newsarama for Marvel's full March 2022 solicitations, coming later this month.

