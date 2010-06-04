Space Chimps 2 review

We’re not sure what’s more surprising: the fact that this sequel to a forgotten 2008 kiddie flick was ever made at all, or the fact that it’s even worse than you’d guess from the title. The CGI is beyond ropey (we’re talking 1995 computer game levels); the script reads as though it was half-heartedly written during a hangover and every single main character is obnoxious. In case you’re interested, it tells of how cocky chimp Comet takes a trip to another world before defeating the melodramatic bad guy from the first movie – but honestly, you’ve got far better things to do with your time than give a damn.