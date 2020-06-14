Sony wants to "emphasise value as opposed to price" for the PS5

PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan has confirmed that when it comes to pricing the PlayStation 5 – which was finally revealed in an online event on Thursday – Sony wants to "emphasise value as opposed to price".

While he wouldn't talk about a possible price point yet – "you're not going to hear anything on price today," Ryan told BBC (thanks, Comic Book ) – he did say that the disc-less digital edition came about because "consumers are purchasing solely digitally these days" and the company did "what we typically try and do", "and just offer choice" to its consumers.

"Conventional wisdom and history show that our business is one of the more recession-proof businesses," Ryan told added, reflecting on releasing a next-gen release in 2020. "But I think this will sharpen our need to ensure that we focus on getting the value equation right. And I emphasise value as opposed to price.

"We must be more attentive than ever before to ensure that the overall value proposition in terms of the console and the games - the range of games, the quality of games, the quantity of games - makes this something that our community aspires towards."

As for that divisive design?

"The PlayStation sits in the living area of most homes, and we kind of felt it would be nice to provide a design that would really grace most living areas," Ryan said. "That's what we've tried to do. And, you know, we think we've been successful in that."

