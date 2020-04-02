Sony is setting up a $100 million COVID-19 global relief fund

Sony has announced a $100 million COVID-19 global relief fund that it will use to help in the fight against the current coronavirus pandemic.

The Japanese company has said in a press release that the money will be used in three key areas. These include, "assistance for those individuals engaged in frontline medical and first responder efforts to fight the virus, support for children and educators who must now work remotely, and support for members of the creative community in the entertainment industry".

Sony specifically mentions games as one of the entertainment industries that has been affected by the sudden pandemic, alongside music, films and animation, and promises to "seek ways to support up-and-coming creators, artists, and all those in professions supporting the industry." While PlayStation games aren't mentioned explicitly, it does imply that first-party or indie studios could benefit from the relief fund.

When it comes to medical assistance, Sony is donating $10 million to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, run by the World Health Organization, as well as exploring other ways it can also help with the current battle against the novel coronavirus. Finally, for education, Sony has said it will "explore ways to leverage its technologies in support of education activities, and cooperate with educators to implement these measures."



Sony's president, Kenichiro Yoshida, said, "In order to overcome the unprecedented challenges that as a society we now face around the world, we will do all we can as a global company to support the individuals on the frontlines of the battle against COVID-19, the children who are our future, and those who have been impacted in the creative community."



While Sony's plans are understandably vague for now, it's encouraging to see the PlayStation producer look at ways it can help in the current fight against COVID-19, as well as donating a sizeable amount to medical relief, as well as other industries.



