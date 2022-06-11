Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley snaps up Sigur Ros as soundtrack collaborator

The beautiful Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley has just announced Sigur Ros will be joining the game as a soundtrack collaborator.

In a brand new gameplay trailer revealed as part of the Future Games Show Powered by Mana, developer Hyper Games revealed the game will feature music from (), the album from the iconic Icelandic band, Sigur Ros, as well as original arrangements from composer and sound designer Oda Tilset.

"We want the game to feel very Nordic," explains Are Sundnes, CEO at Hyper Games, "and the sound of Sigur Ros has some of the most Nordic atmosphere I can imagine."

"We knew quite early on that we wanted to involve the band in some way, and I'm extremely pleased to see the direction this collaboration is heading."

The game itself looks utterly glorious too, with a stunning storybook art style.

You play as Snufkin as they try to restore the valley's natural balance are a series of parks have appeared to throw off its vibe. It's an open-world title filled with environmental and musical puzzles to solve.

The Park Keeper will no doubt become your arch nemesis in this cozy adventure, as his intrusive parks slowly ruin Moominvalley. You'll need to use stealth, your trusty harmonica, a little stealth, and the friends you'll meet in order to get him outta there.

Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley is due to launch sometime in 2023 on PC and consoles, so get this one on your Steam wishlist now (opens in new tab).

