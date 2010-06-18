Documentarymaker Jez Lewis’ searing portrait of junkies and alkies killing themselves in the idyllic Yorkshire town of Hebden Bridge makes for devastating viewing.
Heading back home for a funeral, Lewis teams up with old classmate Cass, a likeable Shameless-style dosser who’s drinking himself to death in the local park.
He’s not alone: suicides, overdoses and hangings have turned Hebden into “suicide central” and Lewis wonders why (“It’s a drug town with a tourist problem”).
Heartbreaking in its focus on self-destructive desperation, this rough and ready doc offers no clear answers but its impact lingers like a Special Brew hangover.
Shed Your Tears And Walk Away review
A hard-hitting look at the alcohol and drug devastation in a small Yorkshire town
Documentarymaker Jez Lewis’ searing portrait of junkies and alkies killing themselves in the idyllic Yorkshire town of Hebden Bridge makes for devastating viewing.
More Info
|Available platforms
|Movie
See comments