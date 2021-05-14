Sega working on classic series revivals and a new 'super game'

More Sega remasters could be on the cards, along with a “super game” in the next five years, according to its latest financial report.

Sega's 2021 fiscal year financial report is a mammoth 74-page document. Released yesterday, it features plenty of financial information to parse, but there are also some very exciting hints at the future.

According to the report, Sega is looking at its back catalog of IPs to see which are worth considering for remasters, remakes, or reboots. The report showcases lists of both active and past IPs, and there are certainly a few fan favorites sat in the dormant IP group, including Jet Set Radio and Crazy Taxi. Rather strangely, Streets of Rage is listed as a past IP, despite the fact that Streets of Rage 4 released just last year to a strong response from both fans and critics.

Other names that cropped up in Sega’s list of potential game series to revisit include Virtua Fighter, House of the Dead, and Shinobi. It would be interesting to see how Sega would bring these series back into modern-day gaming - Shinobi in particular seems like a prime candidate for revival with the resurgence of brutally difficult games in recent years thanks to titles like Dark Souls and Returnal .

The document also makes mention of a new FPS title from a European studio. It seems like that refers to Alien Isolation developer Creative Assembly, which previously announced that it was working on a new FPS IP. It’s not entirely clear from the Sega presentation if that FPS title is Sega’s 'super game' or a step on the road towards it.

Sega also talks about the success it has had with expanding its existing IPs into global brands, specifically calling out the success of the Sonic The Hedgehog movie. A Sonic movie sequel is already in the works, along with a Netflix exclusive Sonic anime series . We’ve also previously heard that Sega will be releasing multiple Sonic games in 2021 , so it’s going to be a big year for the speedy blue critter.