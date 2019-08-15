Sea of Thieves' Dark Relics update is here with new voyages

Sea of Thieves is continuing its new monthly content cycle with a new update, Dark Relics, which brings along new voyages, cosmetics, Commendations, and both limited-time and permanent content. Oh, and rowboats with harpoon guns. Can't forget those.

Last month, Sea of Thieves introduced the first in a new cycle of monthly updates with Black Powder Stashes, which has now been replaced with the Dark Relics update. If all goes according to plan, there will be a new update every second Wednesday of the month, bringing along a new Voyage type or quest and a bunch of limited-time and permanent content like treasures, useful items, and quality-of-life improvements. Speaking of useful items, did I mention harpoon guns on rowboats?

Dark Relics Voyages will be available to any old pirate at three different locations: The Shores of Plenty, The Ancient Isles, and The Wilds, while Pirate Legends have access to an additional Voyage in The Devil's Roar. It's the same old song and dance - skeletons stole some stuff, and you have to take it back and sell it.

As mentioned earlier, along with time-limited features, the new monthly updates will also include permanent additions to the core gameplay experience. This month's Dark Relics update adds a swath of game-balancing features, bug-fixes, and other updates. Some highlights include Skeleton nerfs, improved hit detection, and yes, rowboats will now randomly generate with harpoon guns. For the full list of patch notes check out the official Sea of Thieves Dark Relics page .