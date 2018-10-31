Save over $600 on this 4K LG OLED that's one of our top gaming TVs

It's getting cold outside, which is the perfect excuse to splash out on a new TV and spend the rest of the year binging on boxsets and playing the year's best games in super crisp 4K. Luckily one of our picks of the very best gaming TVs , the LG OLED55C8PUA, is getting major discounts from Amazon and Walmart today. Last we checked, stock was running dangerously low, so head on over to our regularly updated guide to the best Black Friday 4K TV deals for alternatives.

Grab the LG Electronics OLED55C8PUA 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV from Walmart for $1,896.99 and save a massive 24% - that's $603 - on the recommended retail price and get a Sharper Image 5.1 home theater system with subwoofer, sound bar and satellite speakers thrown in. View Deal

Walmart deal sold out? Get the same TV from Amazon for $1,896.99 and you'll still save that $603 on the recommended retail price, just without the free home theater system.View Deal

We've checked this TV out from bezel to bottom, and named it one of the best OLEDs money can buy, and even "perhaps the most attractive TV ever." Our reviewer said "the E8 is one of the most beautiful ‘traditional’ looking sets we’ve ever seen. It's clear, ultra skinny stand has been designed in such a way that it appears the picture is floating in mid-air, making it even easier to become immersed in gorgeous games like Forza 7 or God of War."

The TV also comes with an impressive new Alpha 9 processor, a responsive input lag of just 21.4 ms and black levels darker than the Babadook's wardrobe. Budget an issue? Here are the best 4K TVs for less than $500 .