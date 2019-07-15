Save $550 on this ultra-slim ASUS ROG Zephyrus laptop on Amazon Prime Day

The delightful ASUS ROG line features a range of tech including several laptops, and one of its best and most well-balanced members is on sale for nearly 33% off, making it one of the best Amazon Prime Day game deals . The ASUS ROG Zephyrus S ultra-slim gaming laptop is currently available for $1,249, roughly $550 off its list price.

This discount is only available on one model of the Zephyrus S, which packs a 3.9GHz Intel Core i7-8750H CPU, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, 512GB of SSD space, and a GeForce GTX 1070 graphics card. It's a tad weaker than the model with an i7-9750H and RTX 2070, but thanks to this exclusive discount, it's also nearly $1,000 cheaper. With these specs, this model will still devour any game you throw at it, and they'll look great thanks to its 15.6" 144Hz IPS screen.

ASUS Rog Zephyrus S ultra-slim laptop | Was $1,799 now $1,249 at Amazon This is a middle-of-the-road version of the Zephyrus, but with this exclusive discount, you can't beat the price-performance ratio. It's beefy enough to play new games on max settings, and especially given its power, it's remarkably sleek. View Deal

Like all Zephyrus laptops, this model is also a sturdy and ultra-slim machine, with clean narrow bezels and a mere 0.62" chassis. Oh, and if you're curious about the headspace above the keyboard, just know that there's a hefty cooling solution under there. You can manually toggle the system's fans between three levels of speed (and noise), or just let it auto-adjust based on your temperatures. In other words, this laptop is all kinds of cool - and a bargain at this price.