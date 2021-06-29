Savage Hearts brings raucous rom-com to fantasy comics

It's Sleepless in Seattle for the sword and sorcery set with Dark Horse Comics' upcoming limited series Savage Hearts.

(Image credit: Jed Dougherty/Lovern Kindzierski/Taylor Esposito (Dark Horse Comics))

Writer Aubrey Sitterson and artist Jed Dougherty are showing there's time for love and war in this Dungeons & Dragons-esque five-issue series that follows the relationship of Bronwyn (a barbarian) and Graow (A lonely satyr-ish creature). Savage Hearts is equal parts fights and romance, and the publisher has even crafted a humorous dating ad for the upcoming series.

"She's a brawny barbarian bruiser with a broken heart; he's a lonely beastman who talks to dinosaurs," reads Dark Horse Comics's description of Savage Hearts #1. "What happens when they team up against an evil sorcerer? Action, comedy, and romance in this all-new jungle fantasy rom-com from Aubrey Sitterson (No One Left to Fight, The Comic Book Story of Professional Wrestling) and Jed Dougherty (World's Finest, Harley Quinn, Justice League: Future's End)."

Check out this preview of Savage Hearts #1:

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Jed Dougherty/Lovern Kindzierski/Taylor Esposito (Dark Horse Comics)) Savage Hearts #1 preview Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Jed Dougherty/Lovern Kindzierski/Taylor Esposito (Dark Horse Comics)) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Jed Dougherty/Lovern Kindzierski/Taylor Esposito (Dark Horse Comics)) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Jed Dougherty/Lovern Kindzierski/Taylor Esposito (Dark Horse Comics)) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Jed Dougherty/Lovern Kindzierski/Taylor Esposito (Dark Horse Comics)) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Jed Dougherty/Lovern Kindzierski/Taylor Esposito (Dark Horse Comics))

Bronwyn and Groaw meet as she is hunting for her old barbarian lover, and goes looking for him in his own jungle. Although Bronwyn initially receives the quest to look for her barbaric beau from some magicians, she and Groaw wind up teaming up against a magician as the story unfolds.

(Image credit: Jed Dougherty/Lovern Kindzierski/Taylor Esposito (Dark Horse Comics))

"I am excited for readers to get their eyes on this barbaric romance!" Dougherty said when Savage Hearts was announced. "It has muscular action, piquant comedy, simmering emotion, and was a pleasure to draw!"

For Savage Hearts, Sitterson and Dougherty are joined by colorist Lovern Kindzierski and letterer Taylor Esposito.

"I can't imagine restricting myself to a single genre," Sitterson added. "That's why I'm so fortunate to have the support of Dark Horse Comics and editor Brett Israel, whether it's on fight comic soap operas, raunchy sci-fi mysteries, or sexy jungle romcoms."

The print edition of all five issues of Savage Hearts will also include an exclusive serialized backup story by Sitterson and artist Goran Gligović reimagining Robin Hood.

Strange Hearts #1 (of 5) goes on sale on July 14.