Sackboy: A Big Adventure gets its own bimonthly tournament series with in-game prizes

Sackboy: A Big Adventure is getting its own official PS5 Tournament series, complete with exclusive prizes for all participants and top-ranking champs.

The Sackboy: A Big Adventure Knit-Speedrun Challenge will go live on May 1 and new challenges will return every other month until January 2022, according to a new post on the PlayStation Blog . Each of the five events will bring in an all-new obstacle course for players to compete in as they try to place the best times, complete with online leaderboards for tracking your performance against friends and the Sackboy-playing public.

Prizes awarded throughout the challenge will include in-game collectibles for everyone who participates, as well as four exclusive costume pieces for everyone from the top 50% to the top 5% percent (you'll get all the prizes for the tiers beneath your final placement as well). Each event will have its own rewards, so you'll want to check back in and push for good times to collect all of the new style options for your own personal Sackperson.

You'll be able to access the Tournament series from the PS5 Game Hub Challenge Cards for Sackboy: A Big Adventure, or in-game by selecting the Knitted Knight Trials. The PlayStation Competition Center has all the details collected in one place if you want to make sure you're all dialed in as soon as the challenge goes live.