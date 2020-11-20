Rocket League and COD: Warzone won't run at 120fps on PS5, here's why

When it comes to next-gen consoles like the Xbox Series X and the PS5 , the power of the hardware is a big draw for fans. It seems, however, like there are indeed differences that need to be accounted for when considering the two. One of these has turned out to be support for the ability to run at 120fps.

While a number of existing games are being updated for the Xbox Series X to run at 120fps, the same cannot always be said for the PS5. Rocket League is one title that only supports 120fps on the Xbox Series X, but not the PS5. The game's developer, Psyonix, released a statement to Eurogamer explaining the story behind this issue, breaking down the difference between setting up 120fps support on the two consoles.

"Enabling 120Hz on Xbox Series X|S is a minor patch," explained Psyonix, "but enabling it on PS5 requires a full native port due to how backwards compatibility is implemented on the console, and unfortunately wasn’t possible due to our focus elsewhere."

This means that the PS5 can run PS4 games at 120fps, but the way that developers go about enabling it is more complicated than the Xbox Series X. This would explain why 120fps is only available on Xbox Series X when it comes to games like Rocket League, as well as other titles such as Call of Duty: Warzone. The PS5 is definitely capable of running the games at this framerate, it would seem that the teams behind backwards compatible titles are less likely to support enabled due to the difficulty behind it.

