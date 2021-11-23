Ridley Scott blames millennials for The Last Duel's poor box office performance

Director Ridley Scott has spoken out about The Last Duel 's disappointing box office performance – and he blames it on "millennials" and their "fucking cell phones." The historical epic made $27 million at the global box office against a budget of $100 million when it was released in October, despite being well-received by critics.

"Disney did a fantastic promotion job," Scott told the WTF podcast (via The Hollywood Reporter ). "The bosses loved the movie because I was concerned it was not for them. I think what it boils down to – what we've got today [are] the audiences who were brought up on these fucking cell phones. The millennian [who] do not ever want to be taught anything unless you told it on the cell phone. This is a broad stroke, but I think we're dealing with it right now with Facebook. This is a misdirection that has happened where it's given the wrong kind of confidence to this latest generation."

Set in 14th Century France, the movie follows a knight (Matt Damon) who challenges his squire (Adam Driver) to a duel, after his wife (Jodie Comer) accuses the squire of raping her. Ben Affleck also stars as the count under which Damon's knight serves. Damon and Affleck co-wrote the movie's script with Nicole Holofcener.