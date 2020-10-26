Rick and Morty season 5 is "on schedule" and will address the Clone Beth mystery

Rick and Morty season 5 is on track to show us what it’s got sooner rather than later. That is, according to co-creator Dan Harmon, who provided an update on the Adult Swim series at a recent PaleyFest panel, as well as sharing a few minor details on one of the show’s big mysteries: Clone Beth.

“We’re more on schedule than we’ve ever been,” Harmon said (via SyFy Wire). “It kind of makes you have to focus on the whole process when you don't have this office environment anymore. Everyone has to run this bee colony remotely, so the honey just gets made more consistently. It's working for us."

In fact, Rick and Morty season 5 is going so well – with Harmon making reference to the writing being done and now the animation team have to do their thing – that writing has almost concluded on Rick and Morty season 6. No, that’s not a typo.

“We are very late [in] writing Season 6. I'm looking at finales for both seasons and then also refining the finale of one and then the premiere of the other,” Harmon shared during the panel.

What else is in the show’s future, other than two more confirmed seasons – part of the batch of 60 episodes that were announced for order in 2018. Clone Beth (who we still don’t know whether she’s ‘our’ Beth or the one who went off into space as of the season 4 finale) is set to play a role.

“She’s Schrodinger’s Beth right now. The fact she may or may not be a clone is actually the important thing. It’s the profound revelation about Rick’s commitment to non-commitment and how abusive that can be as a parent. That is the important thing here. We’re adding aunts to the family. We’re having fun looking at more options with space Beth,” Harmon said (via ComicBook.com)

No word of a release date just yet. Rick and Morty, though, is now less of a Schrodinger’s series than ever before. Seemingly always on the edge of cancellation, its future is secure; we’ll be wub-a-lub-a-dubbing for many more years to come.