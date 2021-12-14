Retro Gamer Celebrates 20 years of Halo: Combat Evolved

The latest issue of Retro Gamer looks back at Master Chief’s first epic adventure, a game that changed a genre and proved that Microsoft could be a serious contender as a console publisher. It also features an excellent 2022 calendar, which features some of the greatest gaming magazines of all time.

To celebrate Halo’s 20th anniversary we spoke to a number of Halo veterans, including Ed Fries, who was vice president of Microsoft Games Studios and responsible for bringing Halo and developer Bungie into the Xbox fold. “I think Halo was the first game to make an FPS feel good on a console,” he told us. “Today we take dual-stick controls for granted on consoles, but in the year 2001 it was something incredibly new”.

We were also able to speak to Jen Taylor, who has voiced Master Chief’s companion, Cortana since the first game. “It’s just a gift to get to play a character such as this for such an extended period of time,” she tells us. “With each game I felt like I got to know her a little better. I had a great time recording it because they were just such a fun group of people who were so excited about the game.”

This issue also features an excellent calendar which celebrates some of the greatest gaming magazines of all time, from Computer & Video Games to Super Play, GamesMaster, and Crash. If you love classic magazines you won’t want to miss it.

Other highlights of 227 include the evolution of Lode Runner, the history of Rez and the story of how QuakeCon came to be. We also reveal 50 things that changed the course of videogame history and go behind the scenes of Darkwatch and Nigel Mansell’s World Championship.

