Resident Evil Village leaker claims new mode will randomize enemies and items

Resident Evil Village will have a mode that randomizes enemies and items, it's been claimed by a leaker.

The new claim comes from storied leaker Dusk Golem, who has a track record of accurately leaking Resident Evil-related information ahead of time. They reveal that they've heard talk of Capcom developing an experimental difficulty mode for Resident Evil Village, which would randomize every item in the game, and every enemy that protagonist Ethan faces over the course of the adventure.

(2/2) an expansive difficulty mode in the game. I don't know the full details/final result of the mode, I feel they may talk about it before release, but I'm aware it makes the game more open, randomizes enemy & item placement, & scaled to be extremely difficult.April 10, 2021 See more

This certainly sounds like a mode particularly geared towards replays of Resident Evil Village, if the information is accurate. Dusk Golem expects that Capcom will reveal this mode before Village actually launches in early May, but right now they can't confirm the developer's plans to detail the mode prior to launch.

It's actually not long at all until we get our next look at Resident Evil Village. A second Resident Evil Showcase is taking place later this week on Thursday, April 15, and promises brand new gameplay segments and new information surrounding the forthcoming horror game. The Resident Evil Showcase will kick off at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET.

During the first Resident Evil Showcase earlier this year, you might recall that Capcom stealth-launched the Maiden demo for Village during the showcase. The developer has since promised a second demo for Village with combat sections from the final game, and after a PSN listing outed a second upcoming demo for the game, fans are anticipating a similar announcement and release strategy with the second demo at the upcoming Resident Evil Showcase later this week.

We've already received a smattering of brand new Resident Evil Village-related information over the past few days. The entire in-game map has recently surfaced online, showcasing the areas we'll be venturing around next month on May 7, and the game's director revealed that it will have individual graphics and performance modes, but didn't elaborate on what these would actually encompass.

For more on Capcom's hotly-anticipated horror game, head over to our big Resident Evil Village preview for a deep dive into protagonist Ethan's next horrific adventure.