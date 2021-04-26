This Resident Evil Village Castle demo walkthrough guide will help you get the most from the limited time you'll have with the second demo, as well as fill you in with what you missed. This demo sees Ethan in Lady Dimitrescu's castle exploring the lavish main hall area, before heading into the dungeons to meet monsters. Whether you're preparing for your brief moment of access, or just curious to see what you missed, here's our Resident Evil Village Castle demo walkthrough guide to help you.

Resident Evil Village Castle demo walkthrough guide

You'll wake up in Lady Dimitrescu's room, where you'll be able to grab a Crimson Glass from the table in front of the armchair to sell later. There's not much else in here bar a drawer you can open with nothing in it, so head through the double doors into the next room. Here's you find a chest of drawers with 'an easy to pick lock' but - like the previous demo - there's no lockpick so don't sweat it. There's also a painting you can read titled 'Maidens of the Harvest'. There's little else here so crouch down by the fireplace so you can open it and crawl though the hole to escape.

As soon as you come out of the hole check on your left to find some Rusted Scrap, then move forward to where you'll see a statue of a woman holding a baby. Take the ring from her finger to open a secret passage and head into the corridor. Immediately in front you you'll find a drawer you can open with some Chem Fluid. If you take the right you'll turn a corner where you'll see a door at the end of the passage. There's a drawer you can open with some Gunpowder inside and unlocking the door opens the way back into Lady Dimitrescu's room which you might as well ignore given the time constraints.

Head back the way you came to the double doors and large chandelier. There's a glass cupboard to the left you can smash open with your knife (tap up on the D-pad to equip it if you haven't already). Inside you'll find a Crystal Fragment you can sell later.

Go through the doors and you'll enter a room with four Pedestals rising from the floor on your right, and some big stairs on the left. The Pedestals aren't part of the demo but will eventually open a door behind them when you find four masks to place on them in the main game. There's a plaque on the door that explains the puzzle:

"Mask the angels' blinded gaze and only then will you be saved."

Each Pedestals also has a poem that will identify which mask you need in the full game:

"The angel of happiness's visage looks on, words of wisdom by her side."

"The angel of anger looks down in rage from on high."

"The angel of pleasure appreciate art best kept behind a gilded door."

"The angel of sadness weeps, alone in a deep, dark place."

Directly opposite the door you came out of you'll see another door leading into a room where you can see the merchant Duke. HOWEVER, ignore him for now as there's more money you can find before you deal with him. It's also important not to smash any vases just yet - ammo drops according to what weapons you have so if you wait until you've bought the shotgun, you'll get more shotgun ammo. So ignore the Duke and all the vases for now and go through the door you'll see down the passage to the left of his room.

When you go through the door you'll see some stairs, head up them and ignore the double doors you pass on the left for now. That way is locked from the other side. Keep going forward, there's a drawer you can open on the left with nothing in it, and head through the door.

You'll enter a room with another glass cabinet you can smash open directly opposite you, this time with some Gunpowder in it. There's also a note by the door as you come in that reads:

January 5th

Rednic - Delivery of one male, three females.

January 28th

Mother Miranda - Meeting with Mistress Dimitrescu.

February 1st

The Duke - Business discussions.

There's also a big painting of what appears to be Dimitrescu's daughters with the inscription:

"Three daughters bela, Cassandra, and Daniela."

Head though into the other room where you'll find a broken lift, and a bag with 500 Lei, the game's money that you can spend with the Duke. Look up on the wall opposite the lift and you should see a glint you can shoot to dislodge another Crystal Fragment.

Now, go back to the room with the Pedestals and up the big staircase, still ignoring the Duke for now.

At the top of the big stairs you'll be in the main hall from the Maiden demo. There's a set of double doors on the right as you come in that unlocks a path into the passage you were just in. You can also find a bloodstained tea cup you can examine on a table under the stairs.

Head up the Stairs where you'll find the Wine Room. Inside you'll find some Chem Fluid on a barrel at the back and note on the table about Maiden's Blood wine which reads:

"The wine making techniques of Castle Dimitrescu can be traced as far back as the 15th century, long before the current occupants of the castle.

Alcina Dimitrescu uses this legendary, yet peculiar, technique to enrich the wine's flavor intensity and bestow it with a thick bouquet.

Her best vintage is Sanguis Virginis, meaning 'maiden's blood.' It is kept in a special ornate bottle decorated with intricate silver flowers."

There's also a silver stand that will say "a special bottle, adorned with flowers" when you interact with it. That's the 'ornate bottle decorated with intricate silver flowers' mentioned in the Maiden's Blood note above, and you'll see it briefly in the hands of Lady Dimitrescu later. This isn't a puzzle you can solve in the demo however, so move on.

Head out of the wine room and turn left. Check the frame of the large painting and you should see a glint at the top. Shoot it to dislodge another Crystal Fragment. That's all you really need from up here for the time being. There's a locked room you can't get into on the right from the wine room with a statue visible inside, and the door you need to go though in a moment on the left, but head back to the Duke now with that final Crystal Fragment and get ready to spend.

When you reach the Duke you can sell the Crimson Glass and the three Crystal Fragments you've found, and should end up with 15000 Lei to spend. It's up to you what you buy but my advice is to get the M1897 Shotgun, and the Mine Recipe as you'll find everything you need to craft it later. After that I'd buy plenty of shotgun ammo and some handgun ammo. You can buy some upgrades instead if you want but given the time limits of the demo more ammo will probably get the job done better right now.

There's also one of Norshteyn's Labyrinths in the Duke's room. You can't solve this as the ball you'd need isn't in the demo. There's a note next to it explaining what it's for, though:

Norshteyn's Labyrinths

A craftsman of the late 19th century, Norshteyn was branded a heretic in his homeland. He wandered the lands until he settled in a remote village.

Norshteyn then created four labyrinths, The Castle, The House on the Hill, the Water Wheel, and The Iron Tower. Upon their completion, he put a gun to his temple and took his own life.

Each labyrinth is unique and requires its own specially crafted metal ball to operate.

Each one contains crystallized human remains which are said to be Norshteyn's four beloved wives. The labyrinths are their graves.

The names of each labyrinth clearly ties to the each of the bosses - Castle Dimitrescu, Heisenberg's Factory, Moreau's Reservoir, and House Beneviento - and we already know that you can sell Crystal Skulls for money, so these are clearly high value treasures you can unlock.

Once you've sold all the treasures and bought what you want, now is also the time to find all the vases you should have been ignoring until you had the shotgun and smash them - hopefully you'll get some more shotgun ammo from them on top of what you've bought.

Once you've got everything you need head back up to the main hall and up the stairs. Take a right until you reach the door with the creepy face on it. Before you interact with it, examine the ring you found earlier to remove the Maroon Eye. Insert that into the door and get ready to run: as soon as you pass through the door you'll be attacked by one of Dimitrescu's daughters. You can't kill her and attacks will only slow her down so it's best here to keep moving through the door you just opened.

You'll pass a big gold door ahead of you when you reach the corner that you can't open so keep going around until you find another door at the end of the corridor you can open. Head in and go straight to the back of the room where you'll find some planks you can pull off the wall. Head into the gap and drop down the hole in the floor you'll find there. The daughter won't follow you past that point so you'll be safe for now.

There's only one way out of this room so head to the door, checking the shelves on the right for a note from a former castle employee dated 1958 that reads:

June 9th, 1958

It was my first day working at the Castle today. I was shocked to see the other staff were all women!

The Mistress and her daughters where very adamant that they wouldn't bite.

It was quite peculiar.

June 23rd, 1958

It's been two weeks since I started working at the castle and I am a little...afraid.

Another maid, Adela, made a mistake and Miss Daniela slashed her face with a knife!

And at night...I can hear wailing, as if ghosts roam the halls. I want to go home.

July 8th, 1958

I don't know what to do.

The young ladies were complaining it was too hot and stuffy during dinner, so I opened the window just a crack.

"SHUT IT! SHUT IT NOW!" they all shrieked at me in unison.

I fear I may be taken down into the cellar, never to be seen of again. I don't know what to do. I don't know what to do.

Head down the stairs until you hit a dead end. There will be three alcoves at floor level - the one nearest the door you come in contains some Rusted Scrap while the alcove farthest away contains a tunnel you can crawl though. As you do you'll see Lady Dimitrescu with the "special bottle, adorned with flowers" mentioned earlier. You can't catch her and she locks the door as she leaves so grab the Handgun Ammo you'll find on a cabinet and head out via the arch flanked by to sets of candles.

As you go through the arch check the roof on the way down for a glint you can shoot for another Crystal Fragment. You won't see the Duke again so you can't sell this one but at least you can say you found it.

At the bottom of the stairs you'll come into a small room joining a chamber with a lit torch. Before you go though check on the left for a crate you can smash with some Handgun Ammo. Grab it and head into the room with the flaming torch.

The puzzle here is fairly simple. There's a message on the wall, in blood, that says "Trust in light" and to open the way forward you need to light the two braziers on either side of the room. The easiest way to do that is to shoot the central torch, lining it up to hit each side when you do. Once both the torches are lit, a doorway will open that you can head through.

You'll now be in a dark dungeon area full of cells you can explore. There's a range of torture gear to look at but nothing to collect in this first area. Head to the end where you'll see the way blocked by racks, boards and screen. There's a note on a white table that reads:

- Candidates -

Irina, Mihalela, Lois, Ingrid

- Rejects -

Dandora, Gretta, Nadine, Camilia, Bianca, Melina, Astrid, Lyudmila, Rosalinda, Lina, Stephana, Gabriella

Left from the table you'll find a cell with a missing wall that lets you get past the barricade. Go all the way through and if you go straight ahead when you leave that cell you'll reach another cell full of medical gear where you can find a note that reads:

Irina - Robust appetite.

Mihalela - Robust appetite.

Lois- Robust appetite.

Ingrid - Unstable. Overly alert at times.

As you move forward be aware that a sack will fall in front of you as you go into the area ahead. You're also close to being attacked so don't rush until you've got everything there is to pick up here.

Turn left after the sack drops and you'll be able to enter a cell with a crate you can smash for 380 Lei. In the cell next to that you'll find some Rusted Scrap, and in the cell next to that you'll find the Metal Scrap. It's the only one in the demo and will let you craft the Mine if you bought the recipe from the Duke. So do that now before you move on.

As you keep moving forwards you'll go through a large arch with candles around it on the floor. As you pass through and turn to the right you'll see the first enemies in the distance. There are three. Attack the first one if you want to draw them all out and then back away. You can either shoot them all or try out that mine you just made which can take them all out in one go if you're lucky. If not go for headshots and don't forget you can guard to block damage. They seem tough in terms of taking damage but they're slow and easy to move around so just take your time. Between them they'll drop Chem Fluid, a Crystal Skull and 610 Lei. In the cells in this area you'll find a crate you can smash for some Shotgun Ammo and in the last cell on the left you'll find a crate you can smash for a Pipe Bomb. Although beware of the monster that will crawl out of the hole in the wall as you approach the crate.

Move forward into the next area where you'll find a crate on your left you can smash for some Lei. Three monsters will attack in this area and if you can group them together you can take them all out with the Pipe Bomb. They'll drop another Crystal Skull, Ingrid's Necklace (another sellable treasure) and some Chem Fluid. You can also fine some Rusted Scrap in a hole in the wall in last cell before the next room.

The next area is brightly lit by a hole in the ceiling. There's also one monster here that isn't drawn out by the previous fighting and instead hides behind the rubble until you go around and find him. So prepare for a surprise attack. He'll drop some Rusted Scrap. There's also a crate in one of the cells off this area you can smash for some Handgun Ammo.

You're nearing the end of the demo now. There are some stairs heading up that will more or less start the endgame. At the top of the stairs there's a locked tomb with a coffin in, and to the right you'll see a crate you can smash for some Shotgun Ammo by another gate. If you approach this area the daughter will arrive and begin to chase you.

Again, you can't kill her, only slow her down. If you've got ammo spare then have a go and see what happens - two shotgun blasts to the head will make her dissipate into insects and leave you alone for a few seconds.

At this point all you can do is head down the corridor ahead. There's some Shotgun Ammo and Chem Fluid you can pick up if you want but all there is to do at this point is end the demo. To do that reach the boarded up door and start to pull the planks off, a cut scene with the daughter will play out and the demo will end.