Resident Evil Re:Verse gameplay shows humans facing off against Tyrants

Resident Evil Re:Verse gameplay has gone live online, now that the game's closed beta has launched on consoles and PC alike.

As first flagged by VGC, the new gameplay videos for Resident Evil Re:Verse actually give us a really good understanding of how the game plays. We can see a six-person Deathmatch being played out, in which players have to race around a map collecting virus samples to strengthen their damage and accuracy.

But there's an additional wrinkle here: once defeated, the human players turn into Resident Evil monsters. The monster that you turn into upon defeat is determined by how many virus samples you've collected prior to your downfall. Collect enough, and you can even turn into Mr. X once killed.

Over on the official Resident Evil subreddit, players have been divulging even more information about Resident Evil Re:Verse since the closed beta went live earlier this week. For example, you can see in the post below all the playable human characters, as well as all the unique abilities and weapons that each character comes with. Leon wields his Matilda pistol, for example, whereas Claire Redfield uses a quickdraw pistol.

If you're looking to get in on the Resident Evil Re:Verse closed beta, we've got bad news: all signup phases have now passed, and the beta itself is winding down over the coming weekend. The final phase of successful applications will be announced today on January 29.

Resident Evil Re:Verse is set to launch alongside Resident Evil 8 later this year for free, similar to how Resident Evil Resistance was bundled in with Resident Evil 3 as a free multiplayer component last year. Resident Evil 8 launches on May 7 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, and there's a free Resident Evil Maiden demo which you can try right now on Sony's next-gen console, which sets the stage for the events of the full game later this year.

