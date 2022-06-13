Resident Evil Director’s Cut is a surprise inclusion in the PS Plus Premium Classic line-up.

Today marks the launch of Sony's brand new PS Plus service in the US. Following the revamp, the service now has a tiered system offering PS Plus Essential members the usual two free monthly games, while those with a PS Plus Extra subscription also get access to a selection of PS4 and PS5 titles. Those who opt for the highest tier can stream PS3 titles as well as download or stream a variety of PS1, PS2, and PSP classics.

Earlier today, Twitter user Nibel posted an image showing some of the games now available to Premium members, including Ape Escape, Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee, and a PS1 classic not previously announced by Sony - Resident Evil Director's Cut. "Experience Resident Evil Director's Cut originally released on the PlayStation console, enhanced with up-rendering, rewind, quick save, and custom video filters," reads the game's description on the PlayStation Store.

And yes, that is Resident Evil Director's Cut "Experience Resident Evil Director's Cut originally released on the PlayStation console, enhanced with up-rendering, rewind, quick save, and custom video filters."

So if you've got a PlayStation PS Premium subscription, be sure to shuffle on over to the PS Store to relive the survival horror title that started it all. Although, we're not sure what's scarier about the original Resident Evil, the zombies or the dialogue.

While classic games are exclusive to PS Plus Premium members, Sony has also confirmed that if you already own "select" original PlayStation or PSP games digitally, you'll be able to play them on PS4 or PS5. But a look down the Twitter comments suggests that those who've previously bought Resident Evil Director's Cut are, so far, unable to download it on the newer consoles.

