Resident Evil 7 fixed camera mod gives the game a classic feel

A Resident Evil 7 mod allows players to experience the game in the classic Resident Evil fixed camera angles style.

The YouTube channel Enveloping Sounds posted a video of a fixed camera dream concept in Resident Evil 7 , using a third-person camera mod for PC. The concept gives fans a glimpse as to what Resident Evil 7 could have looked like if the game had third-person camera angles, like in the earlier Resident Evil games, rather than first-person angles the more recent games have opted for. Take a look at the eerie clip below.

In the clip, Ethan is exploring the Baker family’s dilapidated house where the majority of Resident Evil 7’s action takes place. We are able to see the now infamous dining room, hallway, and stairwell from a fresh perspective. Luckily, the Bakers are nowhere to be found this time however we imagine it would be easier to spot them from this angle. It's also pretty weird to see how Ethan looks in third person as well, considering we spent the game seeing events through his eyes.

According to the video’s uploader, the fixed camera aspect is buried inside of the ‘Third-Person OTS Script’ mod created by ‘cheezeit’ & ‘goldedtoad’ on Nexus Mods. The channel has also uploaded similar videos of a fixed camera mode in the Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 remakes.

Fans of Capcom’s influential horror franchise have got a lot to look forward to with Resident Evil 8 set to release May 7, 2021. The game recently had its own showcase - which you can catch up on with Resident Evil 8 gameplay trailer breakdown which gave us an inside look at gameplay, along with plenty of other Resident Evil announcements, including the reveal of Resident Evil 8 PS4 and Xbox One versions and a new multiplayer game .