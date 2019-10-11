Resident Evil 5 and 6 both get free demos on the Switch eShop

What better way to celebrate the Halloween season than by blowing the heads off zombies with your best friend? Resident Evil 5 and Resident Evil 6 are coming to Switch October 29, just two days before the big day, but thanks to free demos for both games you can start celebrating right now. And feel free to start chipping away at the main campaign, because whatever progress you make with the demos transfers over to the full versions.

It's true that Resident Evil 5 and 6 are often bundled together by fans as a low point for the franchise, but that could be largely due to the fact that they take a more action-oriented approach, as opposed to the survival horror focus we see in the most successful entries. Regardless, a free demo's a free demo, and there's a lot of fun to be had in the couch co-op modes.

If you end up liking what you play, either game can be had for $30 on October 29, the same day the Resident Evil Triple Pack releases, which includes Resident Evil 4, 5, and 6. Individually, Resident Evil 5 is the fullest version of the game, packing in single-player and co-op modes, all previously released DLC, No Mercy mode, and the new “The Mercenaries United” mode, which bundles The Mercenaries and The Mercenaries Reunion.

Resident Evil 6 includes all DLC, plus two costumes for each main character. The core game features a solo campaign, 2-4 player co-op, and a few extra modes like Agent Hunt, where you play as zombies, and Survivors, a competitive multiplayer mode allowing up to six players.