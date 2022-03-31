Resident Evil 4 director Shinji Mikami says it's the game that has the least of himself in

Resident Evil 4 director Shinji Mikami feels like it's the game that has the least of himself in.

Yesterday on March 30, Keiichiro Toyama's Bokeh Game Studio debuted the first episode in a new interview series called Golden Hour, in which the Silent Hill director sits down for a chat with various game developers. The first interviewee was horror icon Shinji Mikami, who admitted partway through the interview that Resident Evil 4 is "the game where I feel there's the least amount of myself in it."

Pioneer of the survival-horror genre, Resident Evil creator Shinji Mikami shared a few drinks with our own Keiichiro Toyama, reminiscing on the main inspiration leading to Silent Hill. Hope you enjoy the first episode of this series!

Delving further into why this is, the director said there's "Mikami the creator and Mikami the producer inside me." Mikami said that when the creative side of him shares ideas "Mikami the producer shuts me out immediately," telling the other half of him that no one would like what he's proposing, and that he should just quit and pack it in.

"With time, you end up having a dual personality," the director continued. "For Resident Evil 4, I actually didn't stop my frenzy myself. I wanted a producer to step in and stop it for me," Mikami added. The director then went on to talk about there's more of "Mikami the creator" in God Hand, the PlayStation 2 beat-'em-up that launched in Japan in 2006 and worldwide in 2007.

It's a frankly honest discussion from Mikami on how he handles being both a producer and a director, at times on the same project. As Toyama points out in the interview though, Resident Evil 4 went on to set the modern standards for third-person shooters throughout the world, and it's something that directly inspired the Silent Hill director.

We'd highly recommend giving the 39-minute interview a full listen, as two horror pioneers delve into the details that often aren't discussed about their respective careers. If this is how the Golden Hour series from Bokeh Game Studio is starting off, it should be well worth keeping an eye on over the coming months.

Shinji Mikami previously said he wanted a Resident Evil 4 remake to improve the story he wrote, as he only had three weeks to write the entire thing.