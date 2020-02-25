The Resident Evil 3 remake is dropping this April, but you won't have to wait that long to get an idea of the gameplay. According to the official Resident Evil twitter account, a demo is on the horizon.

It was written in the STARS... 💫A Resident Evil 3 Demo is on the way. We'll have more details in the near future! pic.twitter.com/wqN2AwI3pHFebruary 25, 2020

Aside from the announcement that a demo is "on the way," we've got no other details about when or what it will entail. The tweet promises more details "in the near future" but gosh if that doesn't make it even harder to wait.

Luckily, we've got an idea of how the game feels, as we recently went head-to-head with the big bad Nemesis himself. Check out our Resident Evil 3 hands-on here for an idea of how the remake feels - both the single player and multiplayer modes. It's clear that the updated Nemesis will be an imposing and difficult enemy to face, but just how difficult is uncertain.

It's unknown if this upcoming demo will feature the multiplayer Resistance mode, the single player campaign, or both, but the Nemesis hype is real, so a single player demo wouldn't be surprising. Stay tuned, as there's bound to be an announcement detailing the contents of the demo very soon. We'll update this story accordingly.

The Resident Evil 2 remake was wildly successful, so the pressure is on Resident Evil 3 to deliver a game that expands upon an already great one. Resident Evil 3 will launch on PS4, Xbox One, and PC on April 3.