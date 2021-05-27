Razer Kaira Pro review: "One hell of a way to ring in a new generation of consoles"

By all accounts, the Razer Kaira Pro knocks it out of the park - it's versatile, impressive, and best of all, not cripplingly expensive.

The Razer Kaira Pro is a headset that strides into the Xbox Series X console generation and throws down a gauntlet. This is a challenge to everyone that comes next; try and do better, if you think you're hard enough.

That won't be easy. While it stops short of five-star territory, the Xbox-exclusive Razer Kaira Pro is good enough to leave an impression.

Features

Essential info (Image credit: Razer) Price: $149.99 / £149.99

Compatibility: Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, mobile

Connectivity: Wireless, Bluetooth 5.0

Noise cancellation: No

Surround sound: Yes

Battery life: Up to 15hrs

Drivers: 50mm

Frequency response: 20Hz – 20kHz

Impedence: 32 Ω at 1kHz

Weight: 0.73lbs (330g)

As a headset designed for every tier of the Xbox experience (from console to mobile), it won't come as a surprise to hear that the Razer Kaira Pro puts portability first and foremost. Whether that's through wireless and Bluetooth 5.0 connections or a built-in mobile mic, this headset has flexibility in mind. Swapping between devices is easy, too; you can quickly switch from your Xbox to your cell.

That isn't to say the audio experience suffers, though. The Kaira Pro is fitted with Razer Triforce titanium 50mm drivers, offering a wider breadth of sound in the high, mid, and low ranges. In addition, you get an onboard dial to balance game sound or chat.

Rounding out the package is a Razer HyperClear Supercardiod mic, RGB lighting, and 'FlowKnit' memory foam padding on each earcup.

Curious about how it differs from the standard Razer Kaira? The Pro has a detachable mic, Bluetooth 5.0, and RGB lighting. Otherwise, they're identical. That Bluetooth functionality is the crucial factor here; you can use the Kaira Pro on your mobile or with Discord, but that's not possible with the 'normal' entry-level Kaira. Want flexibility? The Pro is probably a better choice.

Design

Visually, the Kaira Pro is a cross between the Razer Kraken Tournament Edition and its cheaper sibling, the Razer Kraken X ; it's got a streamlined look that emphasizes smooth lines and matte black plastic, but it still manages to sneak in 'gamer' green accents nonetheless. While it's not going to be for everyone, the fact that it's an Xbox exclusive sells those splashes of color. It feels special.

It's a classy design, too. Although the Kaira Pro doesn't give off the same air of luxury you'd get on a premium headset like the ASUS ROG Delta S , it doesn't seem cheap either.

Performance

At this sort of price, you'd hope that the Razer Kaira Pro offers a great performance. And fortunately, it does. While the audio crackles very, very occasionally for reasons that I can't figure out, it was reliable enough to impress in every other regard. This is an excellent piece of kit, and one of the best Xbox Series X headsets overall.

No matter what you play, you're in for rich and full audio; the Pro's 50mm drivers strike an admirable balance between lows, mids, and highs, with each one being easily identifiable in the heat of battle.

Surround sound is equally good, and you can tell precisely where enemy fire is coming from (or how far away it is). Outriders becomes so much more immersive with attacks whistling past before thudding into a nearby wall, for example. Even the howling wind of Europa in Destiny 2's latest season gives a convincing illusion of being all around you. It sells a sense of place in a way the speakers on your TV never could.

Set up the free Razer headset software on Xbox and things get even better. You can either tweak levels to taste or opt for pre-set profiles (which are also available by pressing the EQ button twice), and either enriches the experience by a long way. The latter allows you to choose between an FPS mix - which is fantastically crisp - or a bass option that offers rumbling, punchy gunfire. When teamed with the chat/game balancer, the Razer Kaia Pro becomes an alluring package. Not able to hear some of your teammates over the din of battle? This helps you fix that.

I just wish I could evangelize about the HyperClear Supercardiod mic in the same way. It's pretty good, yet it wasn't as effective as I'd hoped. It isn't bad by any means, but we've seen better.

Similarly, I have to wonder why the Razer headset software and pre-set profiles aren't better advertised. I wasn't aware they existed until digging into the fine-print, for instance, and I can't imagine I'm alone. The Pro doesn't do enough to make users know that these cool settings are available, and you're missing the best part of the experience without them. And who would think to press the EQ button twice to cycle pre-set audio modes?

The wireless battery could do a little better, too - it holds its own for around 15 hours with RGB on, which isn't ideal. It's not unheard of for the best gaming headsets (and is in a similar ballpark to the Razer BlackShark V2 and SteelSeries Arctis 9X), but still. Its main competition though is the even cheaper official Microsoft Xbox Wireless Headset which we covered earlier this year, but alas that one has pretty much sold out since launch.

Overall - should you buy the Razer Kaira Pro?

The Razer Kaira Pro is good when you start using it right out of the box, but it gets even better when you start fiddling with the downloadable software. This is one hell of a way to ring in a new generation of consoles.