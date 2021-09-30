Quentin Tarantino addresses foot fetish claims: "That's just good direction"

Quentin Tarantino has addressed those foot fetish claims.

Many commentators have previously joked that Tarantino's movies feature a lot of feet, with Brad Pitt once poking fun at the director during an acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actor at the SAG Awards. "Quentin has separated more women from their shoes than the TSA," the Cliff Booth actor joked.

Speaking about the foot fetish claims, Tarantino told GQ: "I don't take it seriously." The publication also describes him as giving "a sigh of disappointment that we would even think to ask such a thing."

He continued: "There's a lot of feet in a lot of good directors' movies. That's just good direction. Like, before me, the person foot fetishism was defined by was Luis Buñuel, another film director. And Hitchcock was accused of it and Sofia Coppola has been accused of it."

Lots of attention has been drawn to moments in Tarantino's movies involving bare feet, such as Margot Robbie's Sharon Tate propping her legs up in the movie theater during Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood, or Uma Therman's Bride trying to wriggle her big toe during Kill Bill. Clearly, Tarantino doesn't see anything so out of the ordinary about it.

Tarantino's novelization of Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood debuted to rave reviews earlier in the year, but there's no word yet on what Tarantino's tenth and ostensibly final film will be. More details about his unmade Star Trek movie surfaced recently, though. The film would have involved franchise mainstay Captain Kirk… as well as gangsters and time travel. While sounding very intriguing, it's now sadly unlikely to ever make it to screen.

