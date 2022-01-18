What is PUBG FPP and TPP?

Have the PUBG FPP and TPP terms got you a bit stumped? We’ve got everything you need to know about these camera views and how they tie into the battlegrounds of PlayerUnknown. You might have seen them in some of the control scheme menus or have read other players talking about them and which is better. Here’s what you need to know about the FPP and TPP camera modes in PUBG.

What PUBG FPP and TPP mean

(Image credit: PUBG Corporation)

PUBG FPP and TPP refer to your camera setup – First-Person Perspective and Third-Person Perspective. If you’ve played any sort of video game, you’re likely familiar with these terms, particularly if you’ve played a lot of shooters. If not, first-person perspective refers to when the game’s camera is in the same position as the character’s eyes – you see as your character would. However, a third-person perspective refers to when the camera is over one of the character’s shoulders. In third-person modes, you can generally see most of the player character from the back and have a wide field-of-view around them.

Which is better for PUBG out of FPP and TPP?

(Image credit: PUBG Corporation)

While a lot of games have a single camera mode, PUBG has both first and third-person that you can toggle between on the fly. Both FPP and TPP camera modes have their advantages and disadvantages, so it’s down to personal preference. Third-person mode give players a wide, clear view of their surroundings, aiding with awareness and allowing players to peak around objects without revealing their position. First-person mode lacks the wide view and peaking abilities but trades it for better aiming with guns, allowing for greater accuracy.

By default, PUBG is in third-person, and given the massive maps, varying levels of cover, and slower pace of matches, sticking with this camera mode and utilizing peaking tricks will really help you get the drop on your enemies. However, if you've looked at how to aim in PUBG on consoles you'll know the PUBG ADS mechanic, also allows players to momentarily switch to a first-person perspective while aiming their weapon to get a proper view down the sights. This really helps with accurate shooting as you can see exactly where your shots are going and considerably tightens up the bullet spread.

We think keeping the default hybrid setup is definitely the best option in PUBG. TPP will help you survey the battlegrounds a lot easier thanks to the wide view, and FPP will help you lay down some accurate fire, particularly at range. In close-quarters scenarios, you could use the basic aim – which just slightly focuses the bullet spread of your weapon – instead of ADS to spray bullets somewhat accurately without having to fiddle around switching to first-person. Or just beat your opponent with a frying pan.

