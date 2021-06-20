Psychonauts 2 has been made with "no crunch"

Psychonauts 2 will reportedly be ready for its August 2021 release date with "no crunch" – that's the term given to studios that force mandatory overtime on developers.

Senior producer Kevin Johnson shared the good news via a tweet, stating that they were "proud to have been a part of something so special" and confirming the game was made according to the "schedule [the studio had] set forth".

Fun fact: Psychonauts 2 has had no crunchThe team has been amazing and I'm proud to have been a part of something so special that's been made in the schedule we set forth. I think you'll have fun too. 😄June 19, 2021 See more

"Fun fact: Psychonauts 2 has had no crunch," Double Fine's Kevin Johnson announced on Twitter (thanks, TheGamer ) over the weekend.

"The team has been amazing and I'm proud to have been a part of something so special that's been made in the schedule we set forth. I think you'll have fun too."

For those who might have missed it, Psychonauts 2 will release on August 25, 2021, a date that was announced as part of a new trailer during the Xbox and Bethesda E3 showcase .

As we wrote at the time, the 3D platformer looks to be shaping up to be another psychedelic adventure with all the visual upgrades you’d expect from a sequel 15 years in the making. In the new trailer, we get to see more than we’ve ever seen before with all the usual suspects Raz, Milla, Sasha, and co returning to Psychonauts HQ for another exciting escapade.

The game will initially be a timed Xbox console exclusive and will be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X , PC, and Xbox Game Pass on day one. Other consoles will also receive the game soon enough, however, there isn't an official date just yet. And while Double Fine was purchased by Microsoft in 2019, the game is still to be launching on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

As part of Global Accessibility Awareness Day, Double Fine recently revealed the Psychonauts 2 accessibility features that will be available in the game at launch. Upon first boot, players will see a screen with a number of features they can adjust, including brightness options, improving text legibility, subtitles, and subtitle size. More features are available through the game's Settings menu, too.