PS5 "one of the most revolutionary, inspired home consoles ever designed", says The Order: 1886 developer

PS5 is "one of the most revolutionary, inspired home consoles ever designed", according to The Order: 1886 developer Andrea Pessino.

Pessino took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the console just after the Road to PS5 reveal event , where Mark Cerny did an hour-long presentation into the specs of the hardware of Sony's next-gen console. The showcase was intended to be shown at GDC 2020 with a developer perspective in mind. As such, it was a very spec and diagram heavy event, which many found to be pretty confusing. Pessino went on to say that we'll all "feel silly for having spent energy arguing about teraflops and similarly misunderstood specs" after the console launches.

Dollar bet: within a year from its launch gamers will fully appreciate that the PlayStation 5 is one of the most revolutionary, inspired home consoles ever designed, and will feel silly for having spent energy arguing about "teraflops" and other similarly misunderstood specs. 😘March 19, 2020

As the founder of Ready At Dawn Studios, Pessino worked on The Order: 1886, which was a PS4 exclusive title published by Sony Interactive Entertainment. It was lauded for its detailed graphics and was one of the first games to really show off what the PS4 was capable of. At the beginning of the year, leaked teases began to circulate that suggested an Order: 1886 sequel was in the works and is said to be coming to both the Xbox Series X and the PS5.

Pessino isn't the first developer to share their thoughts on the PS5 and its specs. Developers from Naughty Dog, Sony Santa Monica, Gearbox, and more expressed their thoughts on the innards of PS5's hardware, with everything from what they thought about the SSD to using a teraflop as a unit of measurement.

Don't get all of the next-gen jargon? Check out our next-gen explainers breakdown of the PS5 and Xbox Series X.