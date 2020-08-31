PS5 games can "almost automatically" create DualSense vibrations from sound effects

The PS5 controller will offer more intricate haptic feedback than ever before, and Sony's trying to make it as easy as possible for developers to take advantage of it.

Sony highlighted the work of Yukari Konisihi, one of Sony Interactive Entertainment's research and development engineers, in its company-wide Technology 2020 report (as spotted by VG247 ). Konishi explains in the report that the increased fidelity of DualSense's haptic feedback will improve the experience for players, but it will also require more technical expertise and work from developers. Or it would if the developers had to do it all manually.

"To reduce this burden, we have created a haptic vibration waveform design environment that anyone can use easily," Konishi writes. "In this way, we have not only developed a tool that allows game creators to design an impactful, natural and comfortable vibration waveform in fewer steps, but also created a method of almost automatically generating vibration patterns from a game’s sound effects."

She says her team was able to research a number of algorithms, consult with experts, and then put together their own solution. The final product can "automate the generation of high-quality vibration waveforms to a certain extent, making it look as if they were created manually by the creators".

I know the broad strokes of how visuals and sounds are created for video games. But the thought of a human being adjusting waveform values to somehow make tiny motors in a controller feel like you're swinging from a grappling hook or pushing a crate just blows my mind. I can't wait to see - and feel - how that manifests in the next generation.